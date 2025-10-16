Lead Found in Popular Protein Powders

Heavy metals might be hiding in your post-workout shake.

A new report from the publisher of Consumer Reports found that many popular protein powders and drinks contain measurable levels of lead.

The nonprofit group tested 23 protein supplements and found that more than two-thirds had more lead per serving than what it considers safe for daily consumption.

While these products pose no immediate danger, experts warn long-term exposure can be harmful, especially because people are also exposed to lead through other foods as well.

"[There’s] no risk of immediate harm from these products, especially if they’re being consumed by a healthy adult," said Sana Mujahid, manager of food safety research and testing at Consumer Reports.

Its report flagged any product with more than 0.5 micrograms of lead per serving, based on California’s safety standard. Some samples contained far more than that, including:

Naked Nutrition’s Vegan Mass Gainer with 7.7 micrograms per serving

Huel’s Black Edition powder with 6.3 micrograms per serving

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said that more than 8.8 micrograms of lead per day in women of childbearing age may raise health concerns.

Independent researchers not involved with the report said the findings point to regulatory issues.

“This is a reminder that we have a bigger problem in the supplement industry, that lead and other heavy metals can end up getting into these products that we’re taking for health reasons,” Dr. Pieter Cohen, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School, told The New York Times.

Dr. Stephen Luby, a professor of medicine at Stanford University, called the results "very troubling."

Both recommend choosing supplements certified by third-party testing programs such as USP or NSF, which check for contaminants and ensure product quality.

Heavy metals like lead can enter plant-based supplements through contaminated soil and groundwater, Consumer Reports noted. Its report found that plant-based protein powders contained more lead than those derived from dairy or meat sources.

Lead can build up in the body over time, potentially causing neurological damage and developmental delays in children. Pregnant women are especially vulnerable, the group said.

Given that pregnant women are often advised to increase protein intake, these findings are concerning, Jenna Forsyth, director of Project Unleaded at Stanford University, told The Times.

Forsyth urged pregnant people and those trying to get pregnant avoid products with the highest lead levels.

Her Stanford colleague, Luby, added that people should consider whether they need protein supplements at all.

“We should be asking ourselves, is this exposure to protein powder creating more risks than it is benefits?” he said.