Regular Use of Laxatives Increases Dementia Risk

A new study found that people who regularly use over-the-counter laxatives may increase their risk of developing dementia by 50%. The study, published recently in the online issue of Neurology was based on information of more than 500,000 people in the U.K. Biobank database.

According to Healthline, researchers analyzed data with an average follow-up of 10 years. The study subjects had an average age of 57 and none had dementia at the start of the study. Of the participants, 18,235 reported that they used laxative regularly, which the scientists defined as using the product most days of the week before the study began.

The researchers found that after adjusting for age, sex, education, other illnesses, medication use and family history, people who used laxatives frequently had a whopping 51% increased risk of developing all-cause dementia. In addition, the risk of developing dementia increased with the use of two or more types of laxatives. These people had a 90% increased risk of developing dementia. Individuals who use osmotic laxatives, such as Miralax, that attract water and draw it into the stool had the most significant increase in risk.

Experts say that stimulant laxatives such as senna are harsher on the gut and can cause cramping, but they work quickly. Osmotic laxatives are gentle with minimal side effects but could take a couple of days to work. Neither should be used on a regular basis without the guidance of a gastroenterologist. And Feng Sha, a study author from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Guangdong, China, had a theory on why laxatives may harm the brain.

“Regular laxative use may change the gut microbiome, possibly affecting nerve signaling from the gut to the brain or increasing the production of intestinal toxins that may affect the brain,” he said, according to Healthline.

Sha added that constipation and laxative use is common among middle-aged and older adults. An estimated 40% to 60% of older adults regularly deal with constipation, although the aging process isn’t to blame. Less physical activity and medications are some usual culprits.

Experts at Harvard Medical School suggest ways to treat constipation naturally:

• Stay hydrated. Drink at least four to six glasses of fluids daily. Water and fruit juices are best for preventing constipation. Limit caffeinated beverages, such as soda and coffee, which can actually leach more fluid from your body.

• Bulk up on fiber. Try to get at least 25 grams of fiber daily from your diet. Good food sources are brussels sprouts, apples, figs, bran cereal and black beans.

• Have a regular daily schedule. The longer stool remains in the intestines, the harder it becomes, making elimination more difficult. Try to use the bathroom after meals when the emptying reflex works best.

• Try not to strain. This can cause painful hemorrhoids, anal fissures (tears in the skin), or rectal prolapse (when part of the intestinal lining pushes through the anal opening). Add more fiber and fluid to your diet or try a stool softener to make bowel movements easier.