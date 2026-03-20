Fitness Icon Elaine LaLanne Turns 100, Shares Tips

Elaine LaLanne is celebrating a major milestone — her 100th birthday — and showing no signs of slowing down.

Affectionately known as “Lala” and often called the “Queen of Fitness,” she was recently inducted into the Health and Fitness Hall of Fame by the Health and Fitness Association, alongside her late husband, legendary fitness pioneer Jack LaLanne.

“I’m overwhelmed and excited that I made it this far,” Elaine says. “I feel young, I act young, even though I may not look that young!”

Elaine and Jack were married for 51 years, from 1959 until his death in 2011 at age 96. Together, they became a powerhouse duo in the fitness world, working side by side as business partners and television personalities. Even today, Elaine continues to promote Jack’s legacy with the same energy that defined their careers.

A self-described workaholic, she still maintains a busy schedule. Elaine has a new book coming out, Her Legacy, highlighting her own contributions to the fitness industry. She is also working on a documentary and a future film about Jack’s life, which is expected to star actor Mark Wahlberg. Her recent book, Pride and Discipline, co-written with fitness expert Greg Justice, became a bestseller.

Elaine recently shared her top longevity tips with Newsmax readers:

• Acceptance and perseverance. “I think that’s been my strongest life lesson that I’ve learned and lived by over the years,” she says. “When you learn to accept what comes your way and persevere despite all odds, there’s nothing you cannot handle.”

• Practice moderation. Elaine believes consistency matters more than perfection. Even small amounts of activity can make a difference. “Even eight minutes a day makes a difference,” she says. She also follows a balanced diet but allows occasional treats. As Jack LaLanne often said, “It’s not what you do some of the time, it’s what you do most of the time.”

• Keep moving. “Just keep those muscles moving, move your arms, move your legs, just keep that body moving and keep the brain moving,” she says. “It gets the cobwebs right out of your brain!”

• Stretch daily. Elaine recommends taking a few minutes each day to stretch your entire body — including facial muscles. Simple movements like opening and closing your mouth and eyes or gently turning your head can help maintain flexibility.

• Stay positive. Maintaining a positive mindset has been central to her long life. “I’m blind in one eye, but I’m making the best of the equipment I have left,” she shares. She says Jack never allowed negativity in their home, a philosophy she continues to follow.

Elaine says her mission remains the same as it was decades ago: to help others live healthier lives.

“I want to continue helping people to help themselves,” she says. “And I want to keep the integrity of Jack’s legacy which is also my own.”

She also continues her podcast with Greg Justice, Pass It On, where she shares practical advice for healthy living. Elaine sums up her philosophy with the acronym ARCH: “A is for attitude. It’s important to have a positive one. R is for resistance, which is good for your muscles. C is for consistency because health habits should be consistent. And H is for harmony because when you put all these things together, that’s what you have.”