Kraft Cheese Slices Recalled Due to Choking Hazard

Kraft Heinz said it is recalling over 83,000 packs of its Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices because of a packaging defect in the plastic that wraps the cheese slices.

A temporary issue developed on one of the wrapping machines, making it possible for a thin strip of individual film to stay on the cheese slice after the wrapper is removed. Having this film on the cheese could be unpleasant, the company said, and may cause gagging or be a choking hazard, according to a recall notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

Kraft Heinz discovered the problem after getting several consumer complaints about it. This included six complaints of customers saying they choked or gagged on the product. Still, no injuries or serious health issues have been reported.

The company said it has fixed the machine with the issue and has inspected all other processing machines.

Consumers should not eat the affected slices and should instead return them to the store where they were purchased for an exchange or refund.

Contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to check on whether the cheese slices you purchased are part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

The recalled cheese packages are labeled 16 oz. Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with an individual package UPC of 0 2100061526 1 and a “Best When Used By” date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24. Individual packages in this recall will contain an S and 72 in the Manufacturing code.

The recall also includes 3 lb. multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a carton UPC of 0 2100060491 3 and a “Best When Used By” of 09 JAN 2024 through 13 JAN 2024 and 16 JAN 2024.



Kraft Heinz apologized for the inconvenience.