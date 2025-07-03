Stay Safe This July 4th Weekend

The 4th of July weekend celebrations have begun, and with them come potential safety hazards. There are important steps you need to take to keep you and your family safe.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, last year there were 11 reported fireworks-related deaths, most involving misuse and device misfire or malfunctions. An estimated 14,700 people were injured by fireworks last year – a sharp increase of about 38% in deaths and about 52% in injuries respectively compared to 2023. There were an estimated 1,700 injuries involving sparklers that were treated in the emergency room in 2024.

Adults aged 25 to 44 accounted for the largest share of reported injuries (32%), followed by people aged 15 to 24 (24%). The most frequently injured body parts were hands and fingers (36%) and head, face, and ears (22%). Burns were the most common injury, making up 37% of all emergency room visits

The American Red Cross says that the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend public display put on by professionals. Many states now ban fireworks so consider celebrating with glow sticks or noisemakers instead.

However, if you choose to set off fireworks at home, follow these safety tips:

• Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit — hot enough to melt some metals. Never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.

• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.

• Make sure fireworks are legal in your area and only purchase and set off fireworks that are labeled for consumer and not professional use.

• Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs and make sure the person setting off the fireworks uses eye protection.

• Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly and never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

• Follow all instructions and warnings on fireworks and never hold them in hand unless instructions specify to do so.

• Never use fireworks around pets. It’s best to keep pets indoors so they don’t become frightened and disoriented or injured. Here are more pet safety tips from the ASPCA.

With temperatures soaring, be careful to stay cool and hydrated. Spend time indoors in air-conditioning during the hottest times of the day and limit outdoor exercise. Never leave children or pets untended in hot cars. According to Kids and Car Safety at least 12 children have perished in hot cars nationwide so far in 2025, including at least five babies in the month of June.

Be extra vigilant during this busy and potentially dangerous 4th of July weekend.