Juice Recall Linked to Potential Foodborne Illness

Parents in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York may want to pause before they pack a juice drink in their child’s lunchbox.

Evergreen Orchard Farm, a New Jersey-based company, has issued a voluntary recall for three of its juice products due to a lack of pasteurization, a process that kills harmful bacteria, according to a new report.

Most juice sold in the United States is treated with heat or another pasteurization process before it’s sold to kill any potentially harmful bacteria, or otherwise carries a warning on the label, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA has classified the fruit juice recall as Class II, its second-highest risk warning. This indicates a potential for temporary or reversible adverse health effects.

The recalled products, which were distributed to retail locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, include:

Korean Pear Juice (610 cases, codes P20261110 and P20261130)

Grape Juice (78 cases, code G20261215)

Jujube Juice (197 cases, codes J20260910 and J20261110)

Codes are printed on the top, bottom or side of the juice pouch or box.

Each product was sold in cases containing 25 foil juice pouches, with each pouch holding four fluid ounces. These handy juice drinks are popular with children on the go.

The recall is ongoing, and the FDA advises consumers who have purchased the affected products not to consume them.

It warns that untreated juices can pose a risk of foodborne illness, which can be particularly dangerous for certain groups.

"While most people's immune systems can usually fight off the effects of foodborne illness, children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems … risk serious illnesses or even death from drinking untreated juices," the agency stated on its web page regarding juice safety.

As of Sept. 3, no illnesses had been linked to the consumption of the recalled products.

Symptoms of foodborne illness usually emerge within one to three days (but may appear weeks later), and include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headache and body aches, according to the FDA.