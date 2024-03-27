×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iodine | deficiency | hormones | cancer | heart | high blood pressure

Iodine Deficiency: The Connection to Deadly Disease

model of thyroid gland and a blood test for hormone levels
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 03:40 PM EDT

Aside from its role in regulating the thyroid, not having enough iodine can lead to various serious health issues, including cancer and hormonal imbalances. An iodine deficiency occurs when the thyroid gland does not get enough of the mineral iodine, found in salt, seafoods, fortified dairy products and as supplements. 

The thyroid gland is a small yet powerful organ that controls many body functions. It relies on iodine to make thyroid hormones. When iodine levels drop, the thyroid struggles to produce enough hormones, leading to more health problems.

Special: An Iodine Deficiency Could Mean Cancer! Learn more here…

Iodine deficiency increases the risk for cancer. Without sufficient iodine, the thyroid can develop nodules and goiters, which can lead to thyroid cancer. Studies also suggest that low iodine may raise the risk of other cancers like breast and stomach cancer.

Beyond cancer concerns, low iodine levels can harm heart health, leading to heart disease and high blood pressure. Thyroid hormones help control cholesterol and keep blood vessels healthy. Without enough of these hormones, cholesterol levels can get out of whack, leading to artery blockages and a higher risk of heart problems.

However, iodine's impact isn't limited to the thyroid and heart; it affects hormone balance all over the body. Low iodine levels may lead to an imbalance between the thyroid, adrenal, and reproductive glands. Women might experience irregular periods, trouble getting pregnant, or menopause symptoms. Men could have lower sex drive, erection issues, or fertility problems.

Special: Sufficient Iodine Could Save You From a Heart Attack…Find out more!

Low iodine also hurts metabolism, leading to weight gain and metabolic syndrome. Thyroid hormones control how the body uses energy and stores fat. Without enough iodine, metabolism slows down, which can lead to obesity, insulin resistance, and diabetes.

The far-reaching effects of low iodine extend throughout the entire body, resulting in issues such as impaired brain function, stunted development in children, compromised immune systems, and heightened susceptibility to infections.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Aside from its role in regulating the thyroid, not having enough iodine can lead to various serious health issues, including cancer and hormonal imbalances. An iodine deficiency occurs when the thyroid gland does not get enough of the mineral iodine, found in salt,...
iodine, deficiency, hormones, cancer, heart, high blood pressure
326
2024-40-27
Wednesday, 27 March 2024 03:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved