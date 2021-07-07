Don't Do These 7 Things Before Bedtime

Statistics show that sleeplessness is becoming epidemic. According to The Good Body, a website dedicated to research and awareness of pain management and sleep optimization, one in four Americans develops insomnia each year — that’s 60 million of us.

For folks over the age of 60, that jumps to nearly 50% who suffer from this common form of sleep disorder that costs our country $63 billion annually from lost productivity. Insomnia is also one of the major contributing factors to deaths due to car accidents.

According to The Sleep Health Foundation, sleep is as important to our well-being as a healthy diet and exercise. Inadequate sleep can also cause or exacerbate anxiety and stress. The Sleep Health Foundation points out that a good night’s sleep helps fight off infection. “When sleep is of poor quality it can impair our immune response. In addition, poor sleep might result in ‘flare-ups’ of other chronic illnesses,” their experts point out.

Neurologist and sleep specialist Dr. Helene Emsellem, director of The Center for Sleep & Wake Disorders in Chevy Chase, Md., tells Newsmax that with the demands of modern day living, especially during the pandemic, and with increased use of technology, many people experience symptoms of insomnia ― typically waking up after four hours and not being able to fall back to sleep.

“We are also eating dinner later and unless you are in Paris preparing to dance until midnight, you need to allow at least two to three hours after your last meal before going to bed,” Emsellem, the author of “Snooze…or Lose!” reveals. “And it’s important to know your body and how it reacts to food. Eating certain foods before bedtime may trigger acid reflux or other physical reactions that wreak havoc with the sleep cycle.”

Here are more hazards to avoid before bedtime to ensure a restful night: