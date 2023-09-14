Best Foods to Fight Disease-Causing Inflammation

Inflammation is linked to some of the most common conditions affecting Americans today, including heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and cancer. While short-term inflammation is key in defending the body against infection, when it becomes chronic the immune system keeps fighting and healthy tissues and organs become damaged. Studies suggest that some foods can help fight the chronic inflammation that can lead to disease.

According to Healthline, these are among the best anti-inflammatory foods to add to your daily diet:

• Berries. Berries contain antioxidants called anthocyanins that have anti-inflammatory effects that may reduce your risk of disease. In general, all fruits have anti-inflammatory properties.

• Fatty fish. The best sources of beneficial long-chain omega-3 acids such as DHA and EPA are found in fish, such as salmon, sardines, herring, mackerel, and anchovies. Studies have shown that people who eat salmon or who take EPA or DHA supplements regularly experienced reductions in the anti-inflammatory marker C-reactive protein.

• Broccoli. This cruciferous vegetable, along with cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and kale, may decrease your risk of heart disease and cancer, according to studies.

• Avocados. Avocados are rich sources of potassium, magnesium, fiber, and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, says Healthline. They contain carotenoids and tocopherols, which are linked to a reduced risk of cancer. Avocados may also reduce inflammation in newly formed skin cells.

• Starchy vegetables and legumes. Chickpeas, pinto beans, lentils, potatoes with their skin, and sweet potatoes with skin are rich in nutrients and fiber, says Forbes which may explain why eating these foods is linked to a reduced risk of inflammatory conditions, such as heart disease and obesity.

• Whole grains. A whole grain contains both the bran and the germ, which gets removed when refined into white flour. The bran is rich in fiber, which is converted into anti-inflammatory butyrate by our gut bacteria. Consider consuming more brown rice, barley, millet, oats, and whole rye to reduce inflammation.

• Green tea. Research has found that green tea, such as matcha tea, is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, obesity, and other conditions. Many of its benefits are due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

• Peppers. Brilliantly colored red, orange, and yellow bell peppers, as well as chili peppers, are packed with vitamins and antioxidants with powerful anti-inflammatory properties.

• Mushrooms. These very low calorie but mineral-rich fungi contain phenols and other antioxidants that provide anti-inflammatory protection.

• Grapes. This popular and convenient fruit contains anthocyanins that may reduce inflammation. Grapes are also a great source of resveratrol, an antioxidant that has been shown to protect the heart against inflammation.

• Turmeric. This much touted spice is a component of curcumin and has been shown to reduce inflammation related to diabetes, arthritis, and other diseases. Recent research shows that the earthy spice also helps reduce indigestion as well as popular heartburn medications, says HuffPost.

• Chocolate. Dark chocolate is packed with antioxidants that help reduce inflammation, and may reduce your risk of heart disease and lead to healthier aging, says Healthline. Flavanols are responsible for chocolate’s anti-inflammatory effects and help keep the endothelial cells that line your arteries healthy.

