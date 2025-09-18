WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: inflammation | chronic | inflammaging | aging | lifestyle habits | sleep | exercise

Reduce the Chronic Inflammation That Hastens Aging

microscopic view of inflammation in the body
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 18 September 2025 10:39 AM EDT

Scientists have coined a new term to describe how inflammation drives the aging process. A recent study found that “inflammaging” is worsened by lifestyle habits. While inflammation is an essential defense against infection and injury, chronic low-grade inflammation is a key factor in aging.

According to the American Society for Nutrition, research shows that this type of ongoing inflammation is linked to numerous chronic conditions. It raises the risk of death from all causes and contributes to cancer, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disorders. Beyond physical illness, chronic inflammation is also tied to mental health problems, including depression, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder.

Recognizing how inflammation and aging interact may help scientists and clinicians develop new strategies to reduce inflammaging later in life, reports Forbes. Here are some promising approaches:

  • Adjust your diet. Intermittent fasting — eating within a specific time window — appears to reduce inflammatory markers in the body. Experts say it mimics the feast-and-famine cycles of our ancestors.
  • Exercise regularly. Consistent activities such as walking, swimming, or cycling lower inflammation, improve vascular and metabolic health, and trigger anti-inflammatory compounds. Human survival has always depended on daily movement.
  • Improve sleep habits. Sleep plays a powerful role in regulating inflammation, while poor sleep can trigger harmful immune responses.
  • Manage stress. Chronic stress is a major contributor to both inflammation and aging. Prolonged stress prompts the release of cortisol, which disrupts immune function and fuels low-grade inflammation. Techniques such as mindfulness meditation, deep breathing, and relaxing hobbies can help keep stress—and inflammaging—under control. Experts emphasize that supporting mental well-being is just as critical as maintaining good diet, exercise, and sleep.
  • Support a healthy gut. The trillions of bacteria in the gut strongly influence immune system activity. An unbalanced microbiome raises inflammation levels, but probiotics and dietary fiber can help restore balance and protect against inflammaging.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Scientists have coined a new term to describe how inflammation drives the aging process. A recent study found that "inflammaging" is worsened by lifestyle habits. While inflammation is an essential defense against infection and injury, chronic low-grade inflammation is a...
inflammation, chronic, inflammaging, aging, lifestyle habits, sleep, exercise, stress, diet
305
2025-39-18
Thursday, 18 September 2025 10:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved