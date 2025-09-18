Reduce the Chronic Inflammation That Hastens Aging

Scientists have coined a new term to describe how inflammation drives the aging process. A recent study found that “inflammaging” is worsened by lifestyle habits. While inflammation is an essential defense against infection and injury, chronic low-grade inflammation is a key factor in aging.

According to the American Society for Nutrition, research shows that this type of ongoing inflammation is linked to numerous chronic conditions. It raises the risk of death from all causes and contributes to cancer, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disorders. Beyond physical illness, chronic inflammation is also tied to mental health problems, including depression, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder.

Recognizing how inflammation and aging interact may help scientists and clinicians develop new strategies to reduce inflammaging later in life, reports Forbes. Here are some promising approaches:

Adjust your diet. Intermittent fasting — eating within a specific time window — appears to reduce inflammatory markers in the body. Experts say it mimics the feast-and-famine cycles of our ancestors.

Intermittent fasting — eating within a specific time window — appears to reduce inflammatory markers in the body. Experts say it mimics the feast-and-famine cycles of our ancestors. Exercise regularly. Consistent activities such as walking, swimming, or cycling lower inflammation, improve vascular and metabolic health, and trigger anti-inflammatory compounds. Human survival has always depended on daily movement.

Consistent activities such as walking, swimming, or cycling lower inflammation, improve vascular and metabolic health, and trigger anti-inflammatory compounds. Human survival has always depended on daily movement. Improve sleep habits. Sleep plays a powerful role in regulating inflammation, while poor sleep can trigger harmful immune responses.

Sleep plays a powerful role in regulating inflammation, while poor sleep can trigger harmful immune responses. Manage stress. Chronic stress is a major contributor to both inflammation and aging. Prolonged stress prompts the release of cortisol, which disrupts immune function and fuels low-grade inflammation. Techniques such as mindfulness meditation, deep breathing, and relaxing hobbies can help keep stress—and inflammaging—under control. Experts emphasize that supporting mental well-being is just as critical as maintaining good diet, exercise, and sleep.

Chronic stress is a major contributor to both inflammation and aging. Prolonged stress prompts the release of cortisol, which disrupts immune function and fuels low-grade inflammation. Techniques such as mindfulness meditation, deep breathing, and relaxing hobbies can help keep stress—and inflammaging—under control. Experts emphasize that supporting mental well-being is just as critical as maintaining good diet, exercise, and sleep. Support a healthy gut. The trillions of bacteria in the gut strongly influence immune system activity. An unbalanced microbiome raises inflammation levels, but probiotics and dietary fiber can help restore balance and protect against inflammaging.