Scientists Find Unique Immunity Key to Living to 100

Shirley Goodman turned 100 last month and celebrated for five days, including lots of family fun and dancing. Goodman, from Sarasota, Florida is best known as “The Dancing Nana” on Instagram where her family posted videos of her dancing the elaborate Tush Push in 2019.

“I feel great-100 is just a number,” the great-grandmother turned centenarian told TODAY.com. The site has a video of her swirling and hip-swaying to the music. (Don’t miss it!) She says she eats whatever she wants and that includes fried foods, milk chocolate, and not a lot of vegetables. She keeps moving, stays resilient despite major setbacks, and says her longevity is linked to the warmth of her family and her dancing.

But now scientists have teased another factor that may signal why some people live to 100 years of age. Researchers from Boston University and Tufts Medical Center found centenarians may have a unique composition of immune cells that is highly protective against illnesses. The study was published Friday in the peer-reviewed journal Lancet eBiomedicine.

“Our data support the hypothesis that centenarians have protective factors that enable (them) to recover from disease and reach extreme old age,” said lead author Tanya Karagiannis, a senior bioinformatician at the Center for Quantitative Methods and Data Science at Tufts University. According to USA Today, normally our immune systems decline with age, but there may be exceptions leading some people to enjoy robust immune systems even when they reach 100.

To research this hypothesis, the scientists studied immune cells circulating in the blood of seven centenarians living in North America and found immune-specific patterns of aging. They compared their data with available information on the immune systems of other people across the human lifespan and found centenarians’ immune profile did not follow trends associated with natural aging. The centenarians have a distinct immune cell composition and highly functional immune systems that have adapted to sickness which increased their ability to recover from infections. Scientists believe these immune cells may reveal important mechanisms that allow a person to recover from disease and live longer, healthier lives.

It is not clear whether this super immunity is genetic, naturally occurring, or a combination of outside factors, said senior author Stefano Monti, associate professor of medicine, biostatistics and bioinformatics at Boston University’s School of Medicine.

“The answer to what makes you live longer is a very complex one,” he said. “There’s multiple factors, there’s the genetics — what you inherit from a parent, there’s lifestyle, there’s luck,” he said.

But centenarians, and their exceptional longevity, provide a “blueprint” for how we might live more productive, healthful lives, said George J. Murphy, associate professor of medicine at Boston University’s School of Medicine, according to USA Today.