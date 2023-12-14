Boost Your Immune System Before the Holidays

Cases of COVID-19, RSV, influenza and other illnesses are on the rise. And with the holidays around the corner, it’s a good time to make sure your immune system is working at its best so you are healthy when getting together with family and friends.

According to USA Today, a strong immune system is all about balance: eating the right foods, exercising, getting enough sleep and managing stress. Here are some more tips on how to achieve better health and have fewer sick days this winter:

• Eat well. No supplement can cure or prevent disease, but eating a well-rounded diet that includes lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as whole grains and nuts, can help prepare the body to fight disease. Include produce like citrus fruits, strawberries, red bell peppers and kiwifruit, which are high in Vitamin C. This vitamin stimulates the production of white blood cells, which are important to fight infections. Drinking plenty of water is critical during the holidays when the combination of stress, and too much food and alcohol, can trigger dehydration. Also, keep your weight in a healthy range because too many fat cells can secrete hormones that cause inflammation, making overweight people more vulnerable to disease.

• Get enough sleep. This may seem like a difficult task when visitors spend the night, or you travel during the holidays. However, studies have shown that sleep plays a critical role in the functioning of the immune system, says USA Today. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends that adults ages 18 to 60 get at least seven hours of sleep each night, yet about one-third of us do not achieve this goal. One study found that people who sleep less than six or seven hours nightly have a higher risk of infection.

• Make exercise a priority. Moderate-intensity exercise two to three times weekly for up to 45 minutes a session is important for immune health. Try to aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week. That could be 30 minutes, five times weekly to help boost immunity. However, pushing yourself hard for over an hour and a half can suppress immunity, say experts. Make sure that while you are exercising you can talk comfortably and are not out of breath.

• Manage stress. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine controlling stress is the key to mental and physical resilience and good health. When you are under stress, the body releases cortisol, a hormone that can cause inflammation and alters how your body’s immune system responds to infections. Some activities that can help manage stress are meditation, practicing yoga, and as exercise, as already mentioned.

• Take oil of oregano. Ellen Kamhi, author of The Natural Medicine Chest, says the oil is rich in vitamins and minerals that offer beneficial support to the immune system. Oregano is also a natural antioxidant, antifungal and antibacterial — which is exactly what your body needs to stay healthy. You reap the most benefits by consuming oregano in concentrated oil form. If you don’t like the taste of the drops, you can purchase supplements in capsule form.

• Try zinc. Sales of zinc skyrocketed to an estimated $134 million during the pandemic, since many experts believe that zinc deficiency can lower your immune response. “It’s very clear. If you are zinc deficient, your immune system will not function as well,” said Dr. David Hafler, a world-renowned expert and professor of immunology at Yale School of Medicine, according to The New York Times. Dietitians prefer that you get zinc from food sources such as oysters, crab, lobster, nuts, and seeds. If you choose to take supplements, the upper limit for adults is 40 milligrams daily.

• Add vitamin D. This important immune-boosting vitamin can be found in foods such as eggs, fatty fish like salmon, and fortified foods. Some fortified products include dairy products and dairy alternatives like soy, almond and oat milks, as well as orange juice and some cereals. Research shows that vitamin D plays a key role in supporting your immune system and may reduce the severity of respiratory infections, says EatingWell.