7 Foods That Boost Your Immune System

Winter is the most common season for contagious diseases because viruses thrive in cool, drier air, and people spend more time indoors in close contact with each other. This gives germs a shorter journey from person to person.

But experts say that when the body is exposed to the flu or cold virus, the best defense is a healthy diet and solid nutrition. Research shows when the body has optimal nutrition, it initiates an effective response against pathogens and helps combat any underlying chronic inflammation.

“Now is the time to become a health advocate and shore up your immune system, the body’s natural defense system to ward off illness and reduce your risk of disease,” Ellen Kamhi, Ph.D., author of The Natural Medicine Chest, tells Newsmax. “The efficient functioning of the immune system is of paramount importance to everyone, adults and children alike, since it controls our ability to fend off illness, whether it be a serious threat or even common sniffles.”

Susan Levin, a registered dietitian, and the director of nutrition for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, adds that we should “eat the colors of the rainbow” to boost the immune system.

“The pigments that give fruits and vegetables their bright colors represent a variety of protective compounds,” she says.

Here are seven foods will help you stay healthy this winter: