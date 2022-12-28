7 Foods That Boost Your Immune System

Winter is the most common season for contagious diseases because viruses thrive in cool, drier air, and people spend more time indoors in close contact with each other. This gives germs a shorter journey from person to person.
But experts say that when the body is exposed to the flu or cold virus, the best defense is a healthy diet and solid nutrition. Research shows when the body has optimal nutrition, it initiates an effective response against pathogens and helps combat any underlying chronic inflammation.
“Now is the time to become a health advocate and shore up your immune system, the body’s natural defense system to ward off illness and reduce your risk of disease,” Ellen Kamhi, Ph.D., author of The Natural Medicine Chest, tells Newsmax. “The efficient functioning of the immune system is of paramount importance to everyone, adults and children alike, since it controls our ability to fend off illness, whether it be a serious threat or even common sniffles.”
Susan Levin, a registered dietitian, and the director of nutrition for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, adds that we should “eat the colors of the rainbow” to boost the immune system.
“The pigments that give fruits and vegetables their bright colors represent a variety of protective compounds,” she says.
Here are seven foods will help you stay healthy this winter:
- Sweet Potatoes. These sweet, starchy tubers are helpful at building up the immune system. They are rich in beta-carotene, which helps maintain healthy skin, vision, and organ function. Beta-carotene consumption has also been associated to a decreased risk of lung and breast cancer.
- Bell Peppers. Bell peppers contain more vitamin C than an orange — just one provides 170 percent of the recommended daily allowance. Vitamin C is an effective immune booster, which is why many healthcare providers recommend taking this vitamin at the first sign of a cough, cold or flu. Vitamin C from bell peppers is helpful in the production of white blood cells, which is the body’s major defense against disease.
- Dates. The experts at NiceRx say that fewer daylight hours mean our bodies require extra vitamin D to support our immune system and prevent fatigue. Dates are rich in vitamin D making them an essential food to help prevent illness this winter.
- Spinach. Adding spinach to your winter diet will improve the body’s defense against germs and support the immune system. The powerful veggie is packed with vitamins B6 and C, as well as magnesium.
- Salmon. Salmon and other fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, an essential nutrient to keep you healthy this winter. Omega-3 helps increase airflow to the lungs to protect the body from colds and respiratory infections, says NiceRx.
- Broccoli. This vegetable is rich in vitamin C which is a super immune-boosting vitamin. A mere three ounce serving of raw or cooked broccoli supplies more than 100% of your body’s daily requirement of vitamin C.
- Ginger. This popular spice is packed with medicinal properties and can be used as a home remedy to help ease the symptoms of a cold. Use it in teas or in many popular holiday dishes to help prevent and treat winter illnesses.
