How Doctors Stay Healthy During the Holidays

With the holidays upon us and as many Americans travel and gather to celebrate with family and friends, respiratory illnesses such as influenza, RSV and COVID-19 are expected to soar. HuffPost asked medical doctors and health experts what strategies they employ to stay healthy during the holiday season.

• Get enough sleep. Even one night’s disrupted sleep can affect your well-being says Bernadette Boden-Albala, director of the University of California, Irvine Program in Public Health. When you don’t get enough sleep, your body produces fewer infection-fighting antibodies and cells so your risk of contracting infectious diseases increases. While it may be challenging to get the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep each night during the holidays, try these tips from the Sleep Foundation on how to improve sleep hygiene.

• Get vaccinated. Staying up to date on flu and COVID-19 vaccines is something that Boden-Albala strongly supports. This year, you can get vaccinated for RSV, as well. As new strains of these contagious viruses appear, it’s important to be proactive to get the best protection. “They (vaccines) can either completely prevent infection or stop people from experiencing severe illness that requires hospitalization,” she says.

• Wash your hands frequently. Dr. Delana Wardlaw, a family medicine specialist at Temple Health in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, says washing her hands is a simple but effective way of preventing illness. By washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds you eliminate germs from your hands that can spread to your respiratory system. Do this every time you touch food, a pet, another person, or a shared surface like a doorknob. If soap and water are not available, use a 60% alcohol sanitizer instead.

• Stay active. Keeping physically active not only reaps physical benefits, but it also helps keep you mentally balanced, says Dr. Marc Kai, a primary care physician with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Exercise is an effective stress reliever, says HuffPost, because it helps our bodies make endorphins, or feel-good hormones that boost our mood. One study found that regular exercise reduces the risk of community-spread infectious disease by an incredible 31%.

• Prevent spreading germs. Cold and flu viruses can lurk on household surfaces for up to 48 hours. A recent study from Imperial College London found that COVID-19 primarily spreads through household transmission, notably on frequently touched household surfaces such as the fridge, kitchen sink and coffee pots. Dr. Eva Beaulieu, an Atlanta-based internist makes sure that shoes are left by the front door and suitcases are never placed on beds during the holidays. She also disinfects shared surfaces around the home such as counters, light switches and faucet handles as often as possible.