Find Your 'Ikigai' For a Happier, More Meaningful Life

Ikigai is a Japanese concept that means ‘a reason for being’ or ‘life purpose.’ In the book Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life, the authors Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles explain how finding your ikigai will make your life more meaningful and happier. The book reveals tried-and-true ways to achieve more health, happiness and purpose in life.

The authors interviewed residents of Okinawa, Japan, an area called a blue zone because of its high concentration of centenarians. They found that the Japanese proverb that says “Only staying active will make you want to live a hundred years” is still practiced by these people.

Here are the 10 rules to help establish your ikigai, according to CNBC.