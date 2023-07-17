Find Your 'Ikigai' For a Happier, More Meaningful Life

Ikigai is a Japanese concept that means ‘a reason for being’ or ‘life purpose.’ In the book Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life, the authors Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles explain how finding your ikigai will make your life more meaningful and happier. The book reveals tried-and-true ways to achieve more health, happiness and purpose in life.
The authors interviewed residents of Okinawa, Japan, an area called a blue zone because of its high concentration of centenarians. They found that the Japanese proverb that says “Only staying active will make you want to live a hundred years” is still practiced by these people.
Here are the 10 rules to help establish your ikigai, according to CNBC.
- Stay active and don’t retire. Many of the world’s longest living people still work well into their 80’s and 90’s.
- Slow down. Rushing through tasks and always being in a hurry takes a negative toll on your life, says Garcia and Miralles. Take your time and see how this adds more enjoyment to your life.
- Eat 80% of what’s on your plate. The centenarians told the authors that filling up your stomach with too much food or snacks may seem pleasurable in the moment, but staying a little hungry is better for your long-term health.
- Surround yourself with good friends. An 85-year-old Harvard study found that one of the secrets of happiness and longevity is having strong bonds, people you can count on in times of need. The centenarians in Okinawa spend time together in community centers in their village and compete in friendly games, says CNBC.
- Exercise. Even if it is for five minutes a day, move your body. Exercise is one of the key components of longevity, say Garcia and Miralles. “You don’t need to go to the gym for an hour every day or run marathons,” the authors state. “As Japanese centenarians show us, all you need is to add movement to your day. Even the residents in nursing homes did five minutes of movement daily, some from their wheelchairs.
- Smile. “It’s good to recognize the things that aren’t so great, but we should never forget what a privilege it is to be in the here and now in a world so full of possibilities,” wrote the authors.
- Reconnect with nature. Take time to walk outdoors even if you live in a city and seek out green spaces. Spending time in nature can boost your productivity, enhance your mood, and improve your memory. Research has shown that visiting green and blue spaces reduces the use of prescription drugs and boosts mental health.
- Give thanks. Expressing gratitude is a way to acknowledge and appreciate the good things in your life. Take time to let your friends and loved ones know you care.
- Live fully in the present. “Stop regretting the past and fearing the future,” write Garcia and Miralles. “Today is all you have. Make the most of it. Make it worth remembering.”
- Follow your ikigai. Discover your passion and let it lead you to a life of more happiness, meaning and good health.
© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.