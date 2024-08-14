The Secret Cooking Ingredient Greeks Use for Longevity

The Greek Island of Ikaria is one of the areas National Geographic fellow and explorer Daniel Buettner has labeled a Blue Zone. Blue Zones are communities where people tend to live longer as a whole, often to the age of 100 and beyond.

The people in Ikaria live on average eight years longer than Americans, have half the rate of heart disease, and almost no dementia. One in three make it to the age of 90 thanks to a vigorous life, robust red wine, and a rugged terrain that draws them outdoors. But it's the food, including garlic, that residents swear keeps them young and hearty.

The Ikarian diet tends to be mostly plant-based, with lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, potatoes, olive oil, and of course, lots of garlic.

"Garlic is one of the defining components of the Mediterranean diet," explains Diane Kochilas, whose family has lived on the island for many generations. Kochilas has written 18 books on Greek cuisine and runs the Glorious Greek Cooking School on Ikaria.

She tells CNBC that research has verified the medicinal benefits of garlic long touted on her native island including its benefits for health and longevity. Garlic helps boost the immune system and lowers blood pressure.

While garlic lends its unique flavor to many delicious Greek dishes, such as garlic spread or classic Skordalia, and a traditional vegetable dish called Ikaria Fresh Bean & Corn Stew, you can also derive the health benefits from supplements and aged garlic extract (AGE).

Research shows that garlic is an excellent healing herb with antibiotic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-viral properties. Scientists attribute its medicinal power to the sulfur compounds found in garlic, according to Healthline. Studies have shown that consuming garlic not only improves cardiovascular health but may also prevent Alzheimer's disease, boost athletic performance, and help you live longer.

AGE is effective in reducing the LDL, or "bad" cholesterol levels in people with elevated cholesterol, says Dr. Matthew Budoff, a UCLA cardiologist. Budoff says that taking AGE supplements can also reverse arterial plaque buildup to help prevent heart attack and stroke.

It could also stave off Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Australian researchers found that the antioxidant property of AGE helps preserve the integrity of the blood-brain barrier reducing the risk of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Kochilas adds that garlic is used in Ikaria copiously to flavor pasta dishes, such as Garlicky Broccoli Spaghetti with six whole garlic cloves in the recipe, and also to flavor the once-a-week Sunday stew often made with goat meat and blackened garlic.

"Historically, Ikarians eat meat only once in a while," reserving it for festive occasions, Kochilas says.