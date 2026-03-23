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Tags: ibuprofen | childrens | bottles | liquid | recall | fda

Children's Ibuprofen Recalled Nationwide

FDA Recall
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 23 March 2026 10:19 AM EDT

If you have children’s ibuprofen at home, you may want to check the label.

Nearly 90,000 bottles have been recalled over possible contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

The recall affects 89,592 bottles of Children’s Ibuprofen Oral Suspension made by Strides Pharma for Taro Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

The issue? Some bottles may contain a foreign substance.

The FDA said complaints described “a gel-like mass and black particles” found inside the medicine.

The recall affects Children’s Ibuprofen Oral Suspension, USP with:

  • A strength of 100 mg per 5 mL

  • A bottle size of 4 fluid ounces (120 mL)

  • Affected lot numbers 7261973A and 7261974A

Both have an expiration date of Jan. 31, 2027, and they were distributed nationwide.

The company initiated the recall March 2 after receiving complaints about the ibuprofen.

The FDA has classified it as a Class II recall. That means using the product could cause temporary or medically reversible health problems, but the risk of serious harm is considered low.

Health officials say families should stop using the recalled ibuprofen right away.

No additional instructions, such as returns or refunds, were included in the FDA’s report, NBC News said.

© HealthDay


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If you have children's ibuprofen at home, you may want to check the label. Nearly 90,000 bottles have been recalled over possible contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said. The recall affects 89,592 bottles of Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension made by...
ibuprofen, childrens, bottles, liquid, recall, fda
196
2026-19-23
Monday, 23 March 2026 10:19 AM
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