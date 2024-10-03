Excessive Sweating Linked to Sensitive Skin

If you sweat excessively, you're likely to have sensitive skin as well, with new research confirming the two go hand-in-hand.

A team led by Adam Friedman of George Washington University and Linqing Zhang of Virginia Tech used machine learning models to examine survey data from more than 600 people who sweat excessively.

It uncovered a significant link excessive sweating — a condition known as primary hyperhidrosis — and sensitive skin.

People with primary hyperhidrosis sweat four times more than needed to cool the body — even when they're not exposed to high temperatures or exercising. The condition affects specific areas such as the hands, feet, face and armpits.

People with sensitive skin often experience itching, burning and tightness when exposed to heat, sweat, skincare products and stress.

Researchers found that folks with hyperhidrosis are more likely than most people to have sensitive skin. Sensitivity often goes beyond areas that sweat excessively, showing that perspiration isn't the cause of their skin sensitivity.

"Someone with primary hyperhidrosis is more likely to have sensitive skin than the general public, even in areas where there is no excessive sweating," said Friedman, head of dermatology at GWU School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Friedman's team suspects the connection is more complex than has previously been recognized. They theorize that abnormal nerve signals connected to sweating may be involved.

The study also showed that:

The more severe the hyperhidrosis, the greater the skin sensitivity

Excessive sweating was most often found in the hands

Respondents with both issues reported frequent sensitivity to products marketed for sensitive skin

This new knowledge "could help prepare dermatologists to better partner with their patients, educate, identify and manage sensitive skin in patients suffering from excessive sweating, and highlight shared disease mechanisms which may help facilitate new treatment approaches," Friedman added in a George Washington University news release.

The findings were published Sept. 30 in the Journal of the Drugs and Dermatology.