Prepare Now for Hurricane Season

Forecasters say it will bypass a direct hit on the continental U.S., but the first hurricane of 2025 — Erin — is a strong reminder to have an emergency plan and know what to do if severe weather strikes.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reminds Americans that high winds and rain on the coast can cause pose severe risks to people hundreds of miles from the shore.

That’s why it’s essential to understand what National Weather Service alerts mean and to be prepared ahead of time. That means filling your car’s gas tank and having an emergency kit at the ready.

Make sure everyone in your household knows what to do if they aren’t home and an emergency is declared, the National Weather Service (NWS) urges.

Whether you plan to evacuate or ride out a storm at home, it’s essential to have enough water, food and emergency supplies to last for several days. Don’t wait until a warning is issued and stores are empty or closed.

Your emergency kit should be ready in case you have to leave your home quickly, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Emergency kit: The basics include 1 gallon of water per person for several days; several days’ supply of canned or non-perishable food; battery-powered or hand crank radio; flashlight; extra batteries; first aid kit; whistle (to signal for help); moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties; wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities); manual can opener; cell phone with chargers and backup battery; fire extinguisher; soap, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes; disposable plates and utensils.

(Depending on your family’s needs, include prescription medicines and over-the-counter meds like pain relievers, anti-diarrhea meds, antacids or laxatives; eyeglasses and contact lens solution; infant formula, diapers and other supplies; pet food and water; cash and important documents; blankets for each person; change of clothing and shoes; matches in a waterproof container; feminine and personal hygiene items; books, puzzles or other activities for kids.)

Watch or warning? A hurricane watch means sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are possible within 48 hours. A warning is more serious and is announced 36 hours before hurricane-force winds are expected. If either is declared in your area, take steps to prepare.

Evacuate or shelter safely? If told to evacuate, do so without delay. Plan ahead of time if you will need help leaving. If you decide to stay home, be ready to live without power, water, gas, phone and internet for a long time, American Red Cross advises. A small, interior room without windows in a sturdy building on the lowest level not likely to flood is safest. If you are in a flood-prone area, choose a location on higher ground that you can reach before flood waters reach you.

More information

Learn more about staying safe during a hurricane and see the latest watches and warnings at the National Weather Service.