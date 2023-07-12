Low-Cost Humira Competitors Now Available

Humira, the blockbuster drug used by more than a million people to treats rheumatoid arthritis and other conditions, has long enjoyed patent protection, which made it an expensive rockstar among prescription medications. The AbbVie biopharmaceutical company posted $21.2 billion in revenues from its stellar drug in 2022, but now cheaper versions of the drug could help drive prices down.

According to Axios, some of the newcomers include India’s Biocon Biologics that recently launched a similar product called Hulio. California-based Coherus Biosciences presented a biosimilar version called Yusimry. Germany, Switzerland, and South Korea have also created and manufactured biosimilar drugs to Humira. Biosimilar is the term used for copies of biologic drugs.

Humira is an injectable medication used to treat several autoimmune conditions. It has been a brand-name medication since 2002. At least nine biosimilars are expected to launch in the U.S. in 2023. These medications are highly similar to Humira, says GoodRx, and one or more of them will be interchangeable with Humira. The first Humira biosimilar, Amjevita, launched late in January 2023 and most other biosimilars are expected to launch on or after July 1, 2023.

Joshua Murdock, pharmacy editor for GoodRx, tells Newsmax that the influx of copy-cat Humira drugs is triggered by the expiration of AbbVie’s market exclusivity.

“Humira’s market exclusivity is ending in 2023,” he says. “This follows a series of patent litigation settlements between AbbVie, Humira’s manufacturer, and other biosimilar manufacturers.”

Murdock says that as a general rule, biosimilars are developed to be lower-cost alternatives of their reference product.

“But this can vary on a case-by-case basis,” he adds. “The price you’ll pay for your medication will depend on your health insurance coverage. Some insurers might continue to offer better prices for Humira, while others may have better coverage of one or more Humira biosimilars.”

However, the biosimilar drugs may not be approved to treat all conditions.

“All of Humira’s biosimilars are considered “highly similar” to Humira itself,” says Murdock. “Most people can expect them to deliver the same clinical results as Humira. However, not all of the biosimilars are approved for the same uses as Humira. For example, if you’re taking Humira to treat uveitis, a type of eye inflammation, you’ll need to stick with Humira. None of the biosimilars are currently approved to treat this condition.”

The bottom line is to check with your health care provider and insurance company if you want to switch from Humira to a typically less expensive biosimilar drug.