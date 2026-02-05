Horse Breathing Calms Stress

Sometimes, the best way to relieve stress is to do something a little silly. One of the latest wellness trends gaining traction on TikTok is called horse breathing — and fans say it can help calm the nervous system and lower stress almost instantly.

Chloë Bean, licensed marriage and family therapist and trauma therapist based in Los Angeles, describes a horse breath as a slow exhale through relaxed lips, causing them to gently flutter. It mimics the sound and motion horses make when they’re calm or releasing tension in their bodies.

“I use it with clients who feel tension in their jaw, chest, or throat, or who struggle to slow their breathing when they're feeling panicky,” she tells Bustle. “This is especially helpful for people who feel keyed up, frustrated, or irritated. It is a quick reset.”

Bean explains that the key to the technique is extending the exhale, which sends a signal of safety to the nervous system. This helps the body shift out of the stress-driven fight-or-flight response and into the calmer parasympathetic state.

How to Try Horse Breathing

You can easily add horse breathing to your daily stress-relief routine:

Begin by taking a deep breath in through your nose for about three to four seconds

Let your lips relax and become loose

Exhale slowly through your mouth for five to eight seconds, allowing your lips to gently flutter or vibrate — similar to a relaxed horse snort

Keep your shoulders, jaw, tongue, and face relaxed

Repeat five to six times, or as needed, to release tension and restore calm

By channeling your inner horse, you may find it easier to unwind. This playful breathing technique is simple, accessible, and can offer quick relief from everyday stress or anxiety.