Most Need Vacation After Traveling Home for Holidays

Gathering with friends and family over the holidays may not be the joyful event it’s supposed to be. In fact, most folks find it stressful. A new survey found that 34% of Americans don’t count traveling home for the holidays as a true vacation. In a poll of 2,000 holiday travelers, a full 71% said they’d likely need a separate trip just to relax!

According to Study Finds, the survey conducted by One Poll and commissioned by IHG Hotels & Resorts, reports that six in 10 said they love to visit family and friends over the holidays, but admit they feel exhausted by the end of the trip and would jump at the chance to take nap in a large, comfy bed (60%), soak in a jacuzzi (46%), or book a spa day (42%) to recover.

Over half of travelers (57%) planned to stay with family and friends, but 34% said they would stay elsewhere. Most of those who prefer not to stay with family and friends said they would stay at a hotel, while others said they preferred a bed and breakfast, hostel, or short-term rental.

The perks of staying at hotels, according to those polled, were having more space to themselves, being able to relax and get taken care of by someone else, getting some quiet time, being themselves, and not having to clean up after meals.

On the flip side, of the people polled who visited family, 43% said it makes them feel like they’re being parented as if they were a kid again. For a quarter of respondents, that means feeling annoyed, frustrated, or sad.

“The holidays go hand-in-hand with traveling to see loved ones — but as much as we enjoy visiting family and friends, it can leave us feeling drained,” said Connor Smith, vice president of Masterbrand Strategy at IHG Hotels & Resorts. “When that happens, people want to relax, be taken care of, and not worry about cleaning their room in the morning.”

The poll also found that 86% of travelers prefer to stay somewhere quiet and clean to relax after the ordeal of visiting family all day during the holidays. Likewise, says Study Finds, 83% also want to stay somewhere where they can have their own space and recharge while they’re traveling. Finally, more than two-thirds want to stay somewhere festively decorated if they’re traveling during the holiday season.

“Staying at a hotel over the holidays gives travelers the opportunity to recharge and rejoin the holiday festivities on their own terms,” said Smith.