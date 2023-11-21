Enjoy Holiday Feasting Without Sabotaging Your Health

You may be one of the 64% of Americans surveyed who said they are postponing their health goals until the start of the new year. But even with the holiday season upon us, you can make better choices that won’t harm your health and will actually help you enjoy the feasting, knowing you are in charge.

According to USA Today, good health is much more than the food you put in your mouth, but about the habits you cultivate at mealtime. Here are some tips:

• Drop the “all or nothing” mindset. Registered dietitian Kara Collier says you should instead follow the “80-20” rule. This means eating nutrient-rich foods 80% of the time but allowing your body to enjoy less nutrient-dense foods 20% of the time so you don’t set yourself up for deprivation and failure.

• Stay hydrated during the holidays. Rebecca Kastin, a national board-certified health and wellness coach, says that we often mistake thirst for hunger, leading to unnecessary snacking. “Opt for water or herbal teas instead of sugary drinks,” she tells Newsmax. “Keeping well-hydrated also helps support your body’s natural detoxification processes.”

• Control portions. Using a smaller plate can help you enjoy holiday dishes without overindulging, says Kastin. “Use smaller plates, serve yourself a reasonable portion, and savor each bite,” she says. “This can help prevent mindless eating and allow you to enjoy the flavors without feeling deprived.”

• Prioritize real meals. While it’s tempting to eat those leftover cookies on the kitchen counter when you feel hungry over the holidays, think nutrition first, and stick to your three full meals a day that contain protein, fat, and complex carbohydrates. “It sounds so simple, but that’s one of the biggest shifts we can make around eating during the holidays,” says nutritionist Abra Pappa. “If you’re eating well-balanced meals then we naturally have an easier time balancing out the sweets.”

• Honor family traditions. Pappa says that traditional holiday food offers more than just the dishes themselves but honors our cultural heritage. You can still enjoy comfort food while keeping an eye on balancing nutrients and portion control.

• Manage your diabetes. Collier says that people with diabetes are encouraged to avoid added sugar and refined starches, two categories of food that appear frequently in holiday spreads, according to USA Today. She recommends limiting carbs and prioritizing protein and fiber sources. “Bring a sugar-free or low-sugar dessert option that you enjoy so that you know there’s something there,” says Collier.

• Plan ahead. If you are attending holiday gatherings, plan your meals and snacks ahead of time. “Having a nutritious meal before heading to an event can help you make better food choices and avoid overloading on unhealthy options,” notes Kastin.

• Stay active during the holidays. Focus on other aspects of your health, like walking daily, or sticking to your normal workout routine. Regular exercise has physical and mental health benefits, including combating seasonal depression.

• Set realistic goals. Instead of aiming for perfection during the holidays, set realistic and achievable goals, says Kastin. This could be maintaining your current weight, staying active a certain number of days per week, or trying a new healthy recipe that you can bring to the holiday table.



“The holidays are a time to celebrate and enjoy spending time with loved ones,” Kastin says. “By incorporating these tips, you can make choices that support your overall well-being without sacrificing the joy of the season.”