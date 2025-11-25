How to Enjoy Holiday Meals Without Feeling Stuffed

Holiday meals have a way of sneaking up on partygoers. One bite of stuffing leads to a spoonful of potatoes… then suddenly the calories consumed have hit an all-time high before the good stuff, like dessert, even starts.

But it doesn’t have to end that way, a nutrition expert from UT Southwestern Medical Center, said.

"Before jumping into the holiday buffet, take your time to scan all that is there," Lona Sandon, associate professor of clinical nutrition at UT Southwestern in Dallas, said.

"Pick the foods that you most want to try and take a small portion. Focus on the flavor and texture of your favorite foods. Set your fork or spoon down between bites," she added.

She said slowing down is one of the best ways to stop overeating.

Here’s why: The stomach and brain talk to each other through what doctors call the gut-brain axis. As the stomach fills, it sends signals telling the brain it's full. But this takes time.

"If we aren’t paying attention to this feeling, we can easily overeat," Sandon explained.

Eating too fast can also stop the body from releasing hormones like insulin and leptin, which help control hunger.

Another problem? Holiday foods are often packed with fat, salt and sugar. That combo makes them extra hard to stop eating.

To stay more balanced, Sandon suggests using the MyPlate method from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"Fill at least half your plate first with salad, vegetables and fruits," she said.

"With the space left, add one serving spoon of your favorite foods. For portion hacks, think of a standard ice cream scoop, about one-third cup. One to two scoops of green bean casserole or mashed potatoes would be a good serving. You might also keep in mind a typical single-serve yogurt cup for things like sweet potatoes and cooked vegetables."

She also recommends using smaller plates and cups because people tend to eat more when dishes are filled to the top.

"I’m always a fan of using smaller cocktail plates and cups to manage portions," Sandon said. "They limit you without you having to think about it."

Sandon says small changes can make a big difference:

Choose cut-up fruit and veggies with yogurt dip.

Go for baked or grilled wings instead of fried.

Try sparkling water with a splash of cranberry juice instead of beer or wine.

She also warns that alcohol can lead to overeating and poor sleep.

Limit drinks to mealtimes, she said. No more than one drink per day for women and two for men.

Her final tip? Focus on the special foods you only get during the holidays and skip the ones you could eat any day of the week.

"Generally, you do not need to eat much to satisfy a craving," Sandon said. "A half-slice of pie can be just enough. Share with someone."