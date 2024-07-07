Study: Antihistamines Might Hinder Coronavirus

Antihistamine drugs, such as Benadryl, Allegra, and Claritin, might stave off the coronavirus, according to a recent study published by the American Society of Microbiology Journals.

The study uncovered that a histamine receptor known as HRH1 can serve as an alternative entry point for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, directly interacting with its spike protein. This interaction not only facilitates viral entry but also enhances it in conjunction with the human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (hACE2), another receptor crucial for the virus.

By blocking HRH1, antihistamine drugs disrupt this interaction, effectively preventing viral entry. Laboratory tests showed that these drugs inhibited infection from various SARS-CoV-2 variants with a notable effectiveness.

Furthermore, experiments on both authentic SARS-CoV-2 infections and humanized mice supported the potential of antihistamines in preventing COVID-19. These findings suggest that repurposing antihistamine medications could provide a new approach to combating the disease.

Additional studies have demonstrated that HRH1 facilitates the entry of SARS-CoV-2 by directly binding to the N-terminal domain of the spike protein. Conversely, antihistamine drugs, primarily HRH1 antagonists, can competitively bind to HRH1 and thereby prevent viral entry.

This study sheds light on the dual role of HRH1 in SARS-CoV-2 infection, not only as an independent receptor but also as a facilitator of viral entry in collaboration with hACE2. The findings underscore the therapeutic potential of antihistamine drugs and open avenues for further research into their application in treating COVID-19.

Newsmax staffer Jack Gournell contributed.