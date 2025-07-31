WATCH TV LIVE

High Noon Vodka Seltzer Mislabeled as Energy Drinks

High Noon Vodka Seltzer multi-flavor pack
(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Thursday, 31 July 2025 05:35 PM EDT

High Noon is recalling some of its vodka seltzer packs after finding that a few cans were incorrectly labeled as non-alcoholic energy drinks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday that two lots of the High Noon Beach Variety 12-pack contain cans labeled as “CELSIUS® ASTRO VIBE™ Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition.”

But the cans still contain alcohol, not energy drink liquid.

"The recall was initiated after High Noon discovered that a shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty CELSIUS cans to High Noon," the FDA said.

The mislabeled cans can be identified by a silver top, rather than the usual black top on Celsius drinks.

No one has gotten sick or reported health problems so far, but drinking alcohol by mistake could be dangerous — especially for people avoiding alcohol due to age, health or other reasons.

The recalled seltzer 12-packs were sent to distributors in: Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Distributors shipped the product to retailers in Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The recalled High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs have this UPC code: 085000040065.

Lot codes: 

  • L CCC 17JL25 14:00 to L CCC 17JL25 23:59

  • L CCC 18JL25 00:00 to L CCC 18JL25 03:00

The mislabeled Celsius cans have this UPC code: 8 89392 00134 1.

Lot codes (found on the bottom of the can):

  • L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to L CCB 02JL25 3:11

If you find one of the mislabeled cans, do not drink it.

Instead, throw it away and email consumerrelations@highnoonvodka.com to request a refund, the FDA said.

© HealthDay


Newsmax Media, Inc.

