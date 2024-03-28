×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: high blood pressure | seniors | sitting | coaching | activity | 30 minutes

Just 30 Minutes Less Time Sitting Cuts Blood Pressure

senior couple going for a walk outside
(Adobe)

Thursday, 28 March 2024 07:52 AM EDT

Seniors wound up with lower blood pressure after they were coached to get up and move more often, a new study says.

Health coaching successfully reduced sitting time for a group of older adults by just over 30 minutes a day, according to a report published March 27 in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Editor's Note: Stop Living in Fear of a Deadly Heart Attack – Undo Years of Damage! More…

Sitting less led to a reduction of nearly 3.5 points in the seniors’ average blood pressure, researchers said.

By comparison, increased physical activity typically leads to an average 4-point reduction in blood pressure and weight loss an average 3-point reduction, they noted.

"Our findings are really promising because sitting less is a change that may be easier for people than increasing physical activity, especially for older adults who are more likely to be living with restrictions like chronic pain or reduced physical function," said lead researcher Dori Rosenberg, a senior scientific investigator at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle.

Older adults typically sit between 65% and 80% of their waking hours, researchers said in background notes. Such sedentary behavior can lead to heart disease and diabetes.

The new study involved 283 seniors ages 60 to 89 covered by Kaiser Permanente’s health system in Washington state.

Editor's Note: Lower Your Blood Pressure the Easy Way and Add Years to Your Life…Here's how

The seniors all received a tabletop standing desk, an activity tracker and 10 health coaching sessions during a six-month period. In these sessions, participants set goals for reducing their time spent sitting.

A control group also received health coaching, but focused on areas of health not related to standing or increasing activity.

The pandemic required most of the health coaching sessions to be delivered remotely.

Nevertheless, the seniors were able to improve their sitting patterns, and more time on their feet led to better blood pressure.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Seniors wound up with lower blood pressure after they were coached to get up and move more often, a new study says. Health coaching successfully reduced sitting time for a group of older adults by just over 30 minutes a day, according to a report published March 27 in the...
high blood pressure, seniors, sitting, coaching, activity, 30 minutes
322
2024-52-28
Thursday, 28 March 2024 07:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved