Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Due to Contamination

A widely used blood pressure medication is being pulled from shelves after testing suggested some batches may contain traces of other drugs.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has recalled several lots of bisoprolol fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide tablets (sold under the brand name Ziac), according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The tablets may have been contaminated with ezetimibe, a cholesterol-lowering medicine the company also manufactures.

The recall affects the following lots, as reported by USA Today:

30-tablet bottles, NDC-68462-878-30. Lot 17232401, exp. 11/2025.

100-tablet bottles, NDC-68462-878-01. Lot 17232401, exp. 11/2025.

500-tablet bottles, NDC-68462-878-05. Lots 17232401, exp. 11/2025 and 17240974, exp. 05/2026.

Samples tested at the manufacturer’s facility in Madhya Pradesh, India, showed the traces of ezetimibe.

Regulators classified the recall as Class III, meaning the issue is not expected to cause serious health risks.

But patients who think they may have medication from the recalled lots should check the packaging and contact their pharmacy or prescriber.

Bisoprolol/hydrochlorothiazide is prescribed to treat high blood pressure by helping the heart beat more normally and removing extra water and sodium from the body.

Lowering blood pressure can help reduce the risk of a heart attack and stroke.

Neither Glenmark nor the FDA has issued specific instructions for patients yet, USA Today reported. Folks who have affected lot numbers should contact their health care provider and, if so instructed, safely dispose of the recalled medication.