×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: high blood pressure | hypertension | recor | renal denervation | kidney | surgery | ultrasound

FDA Panel Backs Surgery to Treat High Blood Pressure

older man looking worried as blood pressure monitor records high blood pressure
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 23 August 2023 07:27 AM EDT

A panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday recommended the use of a device made by a unit of Otsuka Holdings in a type of surgery to treat high blood pressure.

The FDA panel backed the use of the device made by the Japanese company's unit ReCor for renal denervation, which is indicated for use in patients whose hypertension, or high blood pressure, cannot be controlled with drugs.

All 12 panel members voted unanimously in favor of the safety of the device. Eight voted in favor of the device's effectiveness, while three voted against it. One abstained.

Panel members recommended that the device can be used as a possible add on therapy to reduce blood pressure and not as a replacement to medications.

The surgery, which is allowed in Europe and other parts of the world, is not approved in the United States, after initial studies of older devices used in the procedure failed key studies.

Newer devices including those from ReCor and rival Medtronic have successfully helped to reduce blood pressure through the renal denervation surgery, in large studies.

An expert panel will convene on Wednesday to discuss rival Medtronic's device.

ReCor's device, which is a balloon-like structure inside a catheter, is inserted through a small cut into the kidney's arteries and sends ultrasound energy to burn nerves that are believed to control blood pressure.

The company said on Tuesday it plans to initiate a registry for post-market studies, if the device is approved, to evaluate the long-term data of the surgical device. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
A panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday recommended the use of a device made by a unit of Otsuka Holdings in a type of surgery to treat high blood pressure. The FDA panel backed the use of the device made by the Japanese company's unit...
high blood pressure, hypertension, recor, renal denervation, kidney, surgery, ultrasound, renal
260
2023-27-23
Wednesday, 23 August 2023 07:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved