7 Herbs Proven to Tame Stress

It is particularly important to take time out for yourself to relax and restore during the hectic holiday season. Herbal remedies can work wonders to soothe both the body and mind, especially those classified as nervines, which support the nervous system. Other herbs offset the negative effects of stress and help to maintain balance and calm in the adrenal glands, as well as brain centers involved in the stress response.

Stress can be deadly. According to the American Psychological Association, stress is linked to the six leading causes of death: heart disease, cancer, lung ailments, accidents, cirrhosis of the liver and suicide. And, according to the Cleveland Clinic, stress can significantly lower your immune system, leaving you ripe for infections.

“Eliminating or modifying stress factors in one’s life is vital to protect and augment the immune response,” Leonard Calabrese of the Cleveland Clinic says.

Instead of taking prescription medications ― which come with their own troubling side effects ― there are natural herbs that can help you successfully deal with stress. Dr. Chris D’Adamo, an epidemiologist at the University of Maryland, tells Newsmax that “many prescription drugs for anxiety and stress like benzodiazepines may be problematic in the long run.”

Ellen Kamhi, author of The Natural Medicine Chest, says that stress-busting herbs can help control the high cortisol levels released by the adrenal glands when we are anxious. Too much cortisol can wreak havoc with our health. Here are some suggestions: