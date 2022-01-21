Experts agree that natural remedies can often be as effective, or in some cases, even more effective than pharmaceutical drugs in the treatment of many ailments. Healing herbs have been used to treat heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis since biblical times, without the nasty side effects of many prescribed medications.
As the Bible states in Psalms 104:14, God provides us with “herb for the service of man.” And many of the herbs used in biblical times are still relevant today. Suzy Cohen, a registered pharmacist, also known as “America's Pharmacist,” tells Newsmax that while she believes many modern medications have life-saving value, all the healing compounds we need to “survive and thrive” are present in herbs and spices.
“Before pharmaceuticals were patented, we had plants growing all over the planet that could help us with any ailment,” she says. “We’ve simply forgotten about the healing power of these plants. After researching medications, herbs, essential oils, and spices for more than two decades, I’ve noticed the similarities. You can really heal with God’s plants.” Be sure to check with your doctor before changing or stopping any medications you currently take.
Here are 10 healing herbs from the Bible:
- Aloe. The aloe vera plant has been treasured for thousands of years and was used to embalm the dead as well as in perfumes. Today it helps treat topical skin problems, burns, and wounds, and alleviate constipation. According to Dr. Josh Axe, a certified doctor of natural medicine and clinical nutritionist, preliminary research shows that aloe may help lower blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes and decrease the effects of alcohol-caused liver damage.
- Black cumin. Cohen says in her article, Medicinal Plants from the Bible, that the jet-black seeds of this herb can be used to flavor breads and other baked goods. Studies have found cumin helpful against seizures. It can also help prevent cancer and diabetes, says Dr. Axe.
- Cinnamon. This spice has been used medicinally for thousands of years, says the late Dr. James Duke, who was an economic botanist at the USDA for 27 years, and wrote Herbs of the Bible and The Green Pharmacy. Cinnamon helps prevent infection and indigestion, said Duke. According to Healthline researchers have discovered that it may also help lower blood sugar and fight diabetes by imitating the effects of insulin and increasing blood glucose transport into cells.
- Flax. This powerful herb contains alpha-linoleic acid or ALA, which Duke said slows blood clotting and reduces inflammation, easing colitis, arthritis, and gastritis. “It also prevents or slows the growth of tumors and boosts the immune system,” he said in Herbs of the Bible. “The lignans in flaxseed are particularly useful in preventing breast and colon cancers.”
- Garlic. Garlic has been scientifically shown to support cardiovascular health by acting as a blood thinner and removing plaque from the arteries. “It can inhibit angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE), acting similarly to the blood pressure lowering drugs lisinopril and enalapril,” says Cohen.
- Onion. This member of the allium family is much richer in cancer-fighting quercetin than garlic, reported Duke. “Quercetin inhibits the growth of cancer cells in breast, colon, intestinal and ovarian tumors as well as leukemia,” Duke explained in his book.
- Mint. Peppermint is often used to improve common digestive health problems such as flatulence, diarrhea, menstrual cramps, and nausea, says Dr. Axe. Some studies have found that mint helps treat irritable bowel syndrome and indigestion.
- Saffron. Saffron acts like an antidepressant and a sedative. “It contains biologically active compounds which protect your levels of dopamine, serotonin and norepinephrine,” says Cohen.
- Sage. This herb has been studied with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s patients and researchers concluded that sage “produced a significantly beneficial outcome on cognitive function.”
- Willow. Willow is known as the herbalist’s aspirin. Brewed in a tea, the leaves help reduce arthritis pain, alleviate cold symptoms, and help treat headaches.
© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.