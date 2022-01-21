Experts agree that natural remedies can often be as effective, or in some cases, even more effective than pharmaceutical drugs in the treatment of many ailments. Healing herbs have been used to treat heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis since biblical times, without the nasty side effects of many prescribed medications.

As the Bible states in Psalms 104:14, God provides us with “herb for the service of man.” And many of the herbs used in biblical times are still relevant today. Suzy Cohen, a registered pharmacist, also known as “America's Pharmacist,” tells Newsmax that while she believes many modern medications have life-saving value, all the healing compounds we need to “survive and thrive” are present in herbs and spices.

“Before pharmaceuticals were patented, we had plants growing all over the planet that could help us with any ailment,” she says. “We’ve simply forgotten about the healing power of these plants. After researching medications, herbs, essential oils, and spices for more than two decades, I’ve noticed the similarities. You can really heal with God’s plants.” Be sure to check with your doctor before changing or stopping any medications you currently take.

Here are 10 healing herbs from the Bible: