Hemp Seeds: The New Superfood

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) calls hemp one of the top food trends, identifying it as a standout at its Fancy Food Show held in Las Vegas. At the show, hemp seeds starred in alternative burgers, dressings and even as an ingredient in chocolate. While hemp seeds do come from the same species of plant as cannabis, they won’t get you high and you won’t fail a drug test after eating them, says Allrecipes.

But they are chock full of protein, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids, as well as other nutrients. Hemp seeds “taste similar to sunflower seeds, somewhat like pine nuts and a little like walnuts, too,” according to Allrecipes. The SFA recognized hemp not only as a standout for its nutritional value, but also for the fact crops are sustainable, says Axios,.

Hemp seeds enhance both savory and sweet dishes, says Allrecipes. You can sprinkle them on salads and slaws, blend them into hummus or turn them into pesto. They are also great for snacks. You can find an easy recipe for Oatmeal Chia Hemp Chocolate Chip Vegan Bars here.

Shelled hemp seeds, also known as hemp hearts, are widely available at Walmart, Target, select grocery stores and online at Amazon.com.