Common Meds That Increase Sensitivity to the Heat

A record-breaking heat wave is scorching much of the U.S. The soaring temperatures are putting many Americans at risk for serious illness, even death. This is especially true for older adults, says AARP.

And certain medications can affect the body’s ability to handle heat. Since more than half of Americans age 65 and older report taking four or more prescription drugs, the likelihood of being affected by medication-related problems from heat-sensitive drugs is high. If you are over 65 and spend lots of time outdoors in the sun, the risk also increases.

According to SingleCare, certain medications can cause heat intolerance and may have dangerous side effects. Also known as hypersensitivity to heat, heat intolerance is a potentially dangerous condition that occurs when your body can’t regulate its temperature properly.

Here are some medications that make it more difficult for your body to adapt to heat:

• Heart medications. Medicines to lower blood pressure such as diuretics or water pills like Lasix, beta blockers such as Toprol and Inderal, ACE inhibitors like Zestril, angiotensin II receptor blockers such as Valsartan, and antiplatelet drugs such as Plavix.

•Antidepressants. Drugs used to treat depression and anxiety such as SSRI’s like Celexa and Lexapro; SNRI’s such as Cymbalta and Effexor XR, and tricyclic antidepressants such as Elavil and Pamelor.

• Antipsychotics. Certain medications prescribed for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other mental health disorders can make you more vulnerable to heat. Examples are Risperdal, Haldol and Zyprexa.

• Antihistamines. Medications like Benadryl are great for managing seasonal allergies but can stop you from sweating. Combine that with the hot summer sun and it increases your chances of overheating. Newer antihistamines such as Claritin, Zyrtec and Allegra don’t have that effect.

• Decongestants. These drugs are used to treat the common cold and allergies and include pseudoephedrine (Sudafed), phenylephrine (Sudafed PE), and oxymetazoline nasal spray (Afrin, Zicam, Dristan and Mucinex).

This list of medications that have the potential to increase your risk of illness from the sweltering summer heat wave are not the only drugs that could cause a problem, so make sure to check with your doctor or pharmacist to learn if the drugs you take could cause heat intolerance.

Never stop taking any prescription medication abruptly and always take it as directed. In addition, stay hydrated, wear loose-fitting clothing and use a fan or air conditioning to stay cool.