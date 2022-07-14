Be Aware of These Signs of Heat Exhaustion and Heatstroke

With record temps soaring around the world, Google searches for the symptoms of heat exhaustion surged 2,750% higher in the past week. While heat exhaustion is not as serious — or as potentially deadly — as heatstroke, it still needs to be immediately addressed before it can progress.

Even though all heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, each year an average of 658 people die from extreme heat, and experts say that number may be even higher due to underreporting by hospitals and health officials. Statistics show that almost all heat-related deaths occur between May and September with the highest numbers reported during July, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to British Glamour, the signs of heat exhaustion include:

Headache

Dizziness and confusion

Loss of appetite and feeling ill

Excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin

Cramps in the arms, legs, and stomach

Fast breathing or pulse

High temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit

Extreme thirst

If you or a loved one exhibits any of these symptoms, take these steps:

• Move to a cooler place.

• Lie down and elevate feet slightly.

• Drink plenty of water, or a sports drink that contains electrolytes.

• Cool the skin by spraying or sponging with cool water. You can also fan yourself or apply cold packs around your armpits and neck, say experts.

“If the symptoms do not improve within one hour, or the person becomes confused or agitated, loses consciousness or is unable to drink, seek medical attention. You will need immediate cooling and urgent medical care if the body core temperature rises above 104 degrees Fahrenheit,” says Carol Ewing Garber, professor of movement science at Columbia University. These are signs of heatstroke, along with slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures, and coma.

Heatstroke can also cause nausea and vomiting, flushed skin, rapid shallow breathing, and racing heart rate. “If you think a person may be experiencing heatstroke, call 911 or your local emergency services number,” says Garber. In the meantime, get the person into shade or indoors, remove excess clothing and cool the person with whatever means are available. Put them in a cool tub or a cool shower, spray them with a garden hose, sponge with cool water, fan while misting with cool water, or place ice packs or cold, wet towel on the person’s head, neck, armpits, and groin.