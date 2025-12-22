How to Prevent 'Holiday Heart Syndrome'

The combination of holiday partying, stress, and cold weather can result in “holiday heart syndrome.” More people die from heart-related conditions between Christmas and New Year’s than at any other time of year, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

Dr. Keith Churchill, immediate past president of the AHA, says holiday heart syndrome is an umbrella term that includes atrial fibrillation (A-fib), heart failure, and myocardial infarction, commonly known as heart attacks.

Excess alcohol consumption is a primary driver of the condition, says Dr. Jeremy London, a cardiovascular surgeon, according to USA Today. Drinking too much alcohol can trigger short-term A-fib, an irregular heartbeat that may cause fatigue, shortness of breath, dizziness, and even strokes, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Other complications linked to holiday heart syndrome include heart failure, a condition in which the heart cannot pump blood efficiently. This can cause fluid to build up in the lungs and other parts of the body. Symptoms often include persistent fatigue, swelling in the legs, ankles, or abdomen, shortness of breath during activity or when lying down, a rapid or irregular heartbeat, and frequent coughing or wheezing. High blood pressure, which can rise during the holidays due to rich foods and increased stress, is a common contributor to heart failure.

A myocardial infarction, or heart attack, occurs when blood flow to part of the heart muscle is blocked long enough to cause tissue damage or death. Symptoms may include chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, nausea, and lightheadedness. Experts note that cold weather can cause blood vessels to constrict, increasing the risk of plaque buildup and triggering a heart attack.

To help prevent holiday heart syndrome, experts recommend several simple steps.

Avoid binge drinking. Limit alcohol to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, especially if you overindulge in alcohol.

Limit fatty and sugary foods. Enjoy holiday treats in moderation rather than overdoing it.

Watch your salt intake. Aim for no more than 2,300 milligrams per day, and less if you have high blood pressure or heart failure.

Take medications as prescribed. Churchill warns that people often skip doses or forget to refill prescriptions during the holidays, especially when pharmacy hours change.

Never ignore chest pressure or discomfort. Seek medical attention immediately if symptoms appear.

Stay physically active. The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week. If family members are visiting, consider including them in daily walks or other activities.

Prioritize sleep and stress management. Listen to your body and get adequate rest during the busy holiday season. “We want people to enjoy time with family and colleagues,” Churchill says, “but we also want them to be smart about protecting their health.”