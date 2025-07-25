Dr. Crandall: Spices Prevent Heart Disease Progression

If you are looking to boost your heart health, adding spices to your diet is an easy and scientifically proven way to do it.

Spices and heart health came up in the context of pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan’s death at age 71, reportedly attributed to cardiac arrest. Dr. Chauncey Crandall, world-renowned cardiologist and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida, tied Hogan’s death to his widely known abuse of anabolic steroids.

Editor’s Note: Discover the Herbs and Spices That Could Transform Your Health — See Which Ones You Should Be Using Now!

“We know that steroids, and in unnatural doses, can give you progression of heart disease, stroke, myocardial infarction, elevated cholesterol. So, I think all of these things led to his death,” Crandall tells Newsmax’s “Newsline.” “It's very sad that we've lost him because he was a wonderful character. I really enjoyed watching him,” adds Crandall.

Spices, on the other hand, have been found to prevent the progression of heart disease, according to Crandall. The Mediterranean diet, which emphasizes plant-based foods and healthy oils, has been shown to be heart healthy, and it includes many beneficial spices.

Special: Top Cardiologist Reveals Secret for a Healthy Heart

In particular, garlic, which has a Mediterranean background, prevents stroke, lowers cholesterol, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, says Crandall, editor of the popular newsletter Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report.

In addition, cinnamon has been shown in studies to lower blood sugar by reducing insulin resistance. It also has heart benefits. “Cinnamon is powerful. We know you can take this to lower your blood sugar, but it also has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory properties,” says Crandall.

Editor’s Note: These 4 Things Happen Right Before a Heart Attack

One study found that people at risk for heart disease who supplemented with about three-quarters of a teaspoon of cinnamon a day experienced reductions in levels of total cholesterol, LDL (bad) cholesterol, and triglycerides.

Dr. Crandall also recommends adding ginger, cumin, and paprika to your diet regularly to gain heart health benefits.

Special: 5 Signs You'll Get Cancer And How to Stop It!



