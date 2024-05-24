Dr. Crandall: Heart Attack Symptoms Differ for Women

Signs of a heart attack are different for women and men. While the most common heart attack symptom in both men and women is chest pain or discomfort, according to the American Heart Association, women may experience symptoms that are not typically linked to heart attack. These include shortness of breath, nausea and vomiting, and back or jaw pain.

“Women have smaller hearts,” says Chauncey Crandall, M.D., the New York Times bestselling author and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida. “They have smaller arteries.”

“Often, women’s symptoms are less severe ─ shortness of breath, nausea, back pain. Even fatigue,” Crandall told Newsmax's "Newsline."

According to Crandall, women are also prone to greater damage when they have a heart attack. “So what we need to do is recognize those symptoms in women,” stresses Crandall, author of "The Simple Heart Cure: The 90-Day Program to Stop and Reverse Heart Disease" and editor of the popular "Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report" newsletter.

The best way for both women and men to prevent cardiovascular disease is eating a healthy diet, says Crandall. In addition, some supplements have been shown to lower the risk for developoing heart disease.

Crandall recommends taking magnesium, a mineral that lowers blood pressure. It also decreases anxiety and helps you sleep, adds Crandall.

“Coenzyme Q10 is a powerful antioxidant that is very good for strengthening the heart, lowering blood pressure, and in fact is a very good supplement to take if you’re on a cholesterol-lowering drug,” advises Crandall. Cholesterol-lowering medications, called statins, can cause muscle cramps, and according to Crandall, CoQ10 is known to help alleviate muscle cramps.

Omega-3 fatty acids are also helpful against heart disease, and those, Crandall says, we can get from our diet. “Those are very helpful at decreasing inflammation,” explains Crandall.

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids include fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, tuna and sardines, nuts and seeds, including flaxseed, chia seeds and walnuts, and flaxseed and soybean oils. Fortified foods, such as some brands of eggs, milk, yogurt and juices, have added omega-3s.