Dr. Crandall: The Best Medicine Is Your Grocery List

Some of the most powerful medicine doesn't come in a prescription bottle — it comes from your grocery list.

That's according to Dr. Chauncey Crandall, world-renowned cardiologist and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida and bestselling author of "The Simple Heart Cure Diet & Meal Plan."

"Nutrient-dense foods are nature's power pack," Crandall tells Newsmax's "Newsline."

"They give you the most nutrition with the fewest calories. Think salmon, spinach, berries, and nuts. They boost your energy. They strengthen your immunity. They protect your heart. Instead of filling your body with empty calories, they fuel every cell — and you will live longer."

The Problem With "Healthy" Labels

Crandall warns that many people trying to eat healthier are unknowingly misled by marketing.

"I think the biggest mistake is that we're misled by marketing," he says. "We think things are all-natural, that they're good for us. But we find out that many of these products are loaded with sugar, they're loaded with high levels of starch and other chemicals."

Crandall recommends eating natural foods, including fruits and good meats. "Chicken, salmon are very dense meats that are high in nutrients," he explains.

Moderation Matters

When asked if there's room for indulgences, Crandall admits it's possible but warns against letting treats derail progress.

"Well, we can always sneak something in," he says. "But it takes a lot of work. We always have to refocus on the foods that are really good for us. It can get out of hand. You go to a football game, you go a night out with your kids, and we can move in the wrong direction," explains Crandall, editor of the popular newsletter Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report. "But we can win. Just eat like people ate 200 years ago — farm-fresh fruit and other products — and you'll do OK," Crandall says.

Bottom Line

Dr. Crandall's prescription for better health: Skip the marketing gimmicks, embrace real foods, and remember that the best medicine might just be what you put in your grocery cart.