Cause of Most Heart Attacks in Younger Women

More than 60 million women — about 44% of the U.S. female population — are living with some form of heart disease. Despite these numbers, many people don’t realize that heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in America, affecting women of all ages.

A new study reveals why women under 65 can suffer heart attacks, and unlike men, it’s often not due to clogged arteries. One of the leading culprits is spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD).

What Is SCAD?

SCAD occurs when a tear forms in a heart blood vessel, restricting blood flow and triggering a heart attack. This dangerous condition often strikes women who do not have traditional risk factors for heart disease — and it is frequently overlooked.

According to Women’s Health, most heart attacks in women are caused by SCAD, embolisms (blood clots that block vessels), and other issues unrelated to plaque buildup in the arteries (atherosclerosis). The study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, also found that women are more likely than men to be misdiagnosed during a heart attack, which can lead to serious long-term health problems.

The Gender Divide

Statistics show that atherosclerosis accounts for 75% of heart attacks in men but only 47% in women. Because of frequent misdiagnosis, many women undergo unnecessary stent procedures. Meanwhile, women with SCAD often don’t receive the specific care they need.

The American Heart Association reports that SCAD causes just 1% to 4% of acute heart problems overall but is the most common cause of heart attacks in younger women.

Why Women Are at Risk

Although the exact cause of SCAD is unknown, it tends to occur in postpartum and postmenopausal women. Risk factors include genetics, arterial abnormalities, hormonal changes, inflammatory issues, and both physical and emotional stress.

“Hormonal influences affecting the integrity of blood vessel walls is the most widely accepted theory,” explains Dr. Hosam Hmoud, a cardiologist at Northwell’s Lenox Hill Hospital. “Women are more prone to hormonal shifts, especially in the postpartum state, that can cause changes to the vessel wall integrity.”

Missed Warning Signs

Another reason women face poorer outcomes: their symptoms are often dismissed. Instead of the classic crushing chest pain, women may experience nausea, indigestion, or other atypical symptoms.

Hmoud says this leads to fewer tests, such as CT scans or coronary angiography — X-rays that examine the heart’s blood supply and can detect SCAD. “Women aren’t always tested for cardiac issues,” he adds.

Experts stress that general awareness about women’s heart health is still lacking. Too often, symptoms are minimized or overlooked, delaying proper diagnosis and treatment.