Super Bowl Stress Raises Heart Attack Risk: How to Protect Yourself

Doctors warn that as the excitement and anticipation of Super Bowl LVI rises, so does the risk for heart attacks. Historically, cardiac emergencies spike after dramatic games, especially if your team loses, says ABC7 Los Angeles.

Rams fan and cardiologist Dr. Michel Chan says that the emotional stress of watching the big game causes a surge in the hormone adrenaline and the neurotransmitter catecholamine that increase heart rate, blood pressure and the need for oxygen.

“I was at Johns Hopkins and we had a fan at the time that had a heart attack in the middle of a Ravens game,” said Chan. According to the ABC affiliate, when the Rams lost to the Steelers in 1980, deaths from heart attacks rose in the Los Angeles area and continued for two weeks. The lead changed half a dozen times during the highly charged game.

“Close losses…create heartache, and as a result can propagate increased stress, particularly for those people who are at higher risk. Those who are smokers, are diabetic, have high blood pressure and high cholesterol, not in great shape,” said Chan.

According to a study published in 2011 in Clinical Cardiology, deaths increased after the Super Bowl in the losing city, with an “absolute increase in all-cause mortality” in people over the age of 65.

“Acute risk factors usually involve some sort of stress — physical, emotional, or both — that increase the sympathetic nervous system and release catecholamines,” they wrote, explaining that this increase could cause rapid blood flow to remove plaque in the arteries, triggering heart attacks or strokes.

But there are steps to take to help prevent a heart attack on Super Bowl Sunday, according to University of Utah Health Communications:

• Take breaks with the players. Dr. John Ryan, medical director of the Cardiovascular Medicine Unit at University of Utah Health, says that dehydration is a common occurrence before a heart attack. When the players take a water break, join them. Make sure to drink a glass of water before each swig of beer to ensure that you stay hydrated and to reduce alcohol consumption.

• Use timeouts to stop snacking. Super Bowl parties are renowned for mindless eating during the excitement of the game and clever commercials. Use the timeouts to take a break from snacking.

• Choose one healthy snack. This may seem like an oxymoron since Super Bowl food is known for being notoriously unhealthy fare, but you can opt for veggies and dip that you can bring to the party yourself.

• Four quarters means four walks. At the end of each quarter, take a walk to help digest and to burn calories. You can even jog in place with your buddies if you are all in good shape.

• Prepare for both a win and loss. Sports are unpredictable, says Ryan, so be prepared for the unlikely outcome that your team will lose and avoid any rash or emotional outburst. Ryan said that his father sits outside in the garden during rugby games in Ireland. “And then when the game is over, he will come in and ask what the result of the game was. And that’s his way of modifying his risk.”