Saving Mr. Big: Expert Advice on How to Help a Heart Attack Victim

By now, this shouldn’t be a spoiler. In the first episode of the “Sex and the City” reboot called “And Just Like That,” Carrie Bradshaw arrives home to find her husband John James Preston, aka Mr. Big, slumped on the floor. Apparently, he suffered a heart attack after a challenging ride on his Peloton bike. Cardiologists say that if this happened in “real life,” instead of holding him in her arms, Carrie should have called 911 and performed CPR, potentially saving his life.

With an increase in the number of heart attack deaths in the United States during the holidays, it is important to know what to do in an emergency situation like the one Carrie faced.

According to Insider, the American Heart Association (AHA) issued a press release explaining how the situation may have evolved, as fans watched the tragedy unfold in stunned disbelief. “Mr. Big was a heart disease patient — having had previous issues — including reported heart surgery and a prior heart attack,” said the AHA, which put him at higher risk for another heart attack or heart problems. “In addition, his love of cigars also increased his risk. Other factors include being male, high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, overweight or obesity, diabetes and physical activity.”

The AHA goes on to say that Carrie may have saved his life by calling 911 immediately. Then she should have performed hands-only CPR on her husband pushing hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of a song with 100-120 beats per minute, like the Bee Gees' “Stayin’ Alive” or Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love.” Here is a video outlining the process from the AHA website.

Experts say that Mr. Big’s vigorous workout on his Peloton bike probably did not contribute to his heart attack as much as his unhealthy lifestyle. His diet, drinking and smoking habits were likely culprits, noted Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a cardiologist in New York City and a member of Peloton’s Health and Wellness Advisory Council.

“Exercise is medicine, and there is no question that moderate to vigorous physical activity is beneficial for overall cardiovascular health,’ said Barry A. Franklin, director of the Cardiac Rehabilitation Program and Exercise Laboratories at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., according to Insider. In fact, there is evidence to suggest that people are more likely to survive a heart attack if they are physically fit.

Cardiologist Dr. Norman Lepor suggested that with Mr. Big’s extravagant lifestyle he should have sought treatment for his pre-existing risk factors. People with risk factors for cardiovascular disease should get a coronary calcium scan to check the status of their arteries and take a stress test before participating in intense activity.

“This is totally preventable, which is a sad thing” said Lepor, according to Insider. “You can be in great shape and still die of heart disease.”