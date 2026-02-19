WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: hearing loss | tinnitus | musicians

Hearing Loss, Tinnitus Doubled Among Musicians

women playing violin, other string instruments
(Adobe Stock)

Thursday, 19 February 2026 08:59 AM EST

Musicians suffer hearing loss in pursuit of their passion more than twice as often as average folks, a new evidence review says.

More than 2 in 5 musicians suffer from tinnitus and a quarter are affected by hearing loss, researchers recently reported in the journal Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery.

“Many musicians quietly live with ringing ears, sound sensitivity or hearing loss, no matter whether they play in a symphony hall or a small club,” researcher Dr. Shaun Nguyen said in a news release. He’s a professor of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleson.

For the review, researchers pooled data from 67 previous studies involving more than 28,000 musicians.

Almost 43% of musicians report tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, compared to just 13% of the general population, the study found.

Likewise, hearing loss affects nearly 26% of musicians versus 12% of non-musicians, and hyperacusis — an increased sensitivity to everyday sounds — affects 37% of musicians compared to 15% of other folks.

You can’t blame it on rock and roll, either. There were no significant differences in hearing problems between classical musicians or pop/rock artists, the study found.

Researchers suspect the numbers might be even greater, since these studies didn’t include amateur or part-time musicians and lacked consistency in how they tracked hearing loss.

For example, about 63% of cases of hearing loss among musicians were based on subjective self-reporting, researchers said. Only 37% had their hearing loss confirmed through testing.

Since people often don’t realize they’ve suffered hearing loss, it’s likely there are even more cases than these studies found, researchers said.

“The research we have is still imperfect, often based on self-reported symptoms and missing details about things like other loud hobbies, specific instruments and how consistently people use hearing protection,” Nguyen said.

The results suggest musicians might need their hearing tested more frequently, given that hearing problems are an occupational hazard to them, researchers said.

“What we really need now is more personal, musician-entered risk profiling so we can offer practical, tailored advice that helps artists protect their hearing without sacrificing the music they love,” Nguyen said.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Musicians suffer hearing loss in pursuit of their passion more than twice as often as average folks, a new evidence review says. More than 2 in 5 musicians suffer from tinnitus and a quarter are affected by hearing loss, researchers recently reported in the journal...
hearing loss, tinnitus, musicians
356
2026-59-19
Thursday, 19 February 2026 08:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved