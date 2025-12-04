Dr. Small: Hearing Loss Affects Mental Health

Hearing loss affects an estimated one in three adults aged 65 and older, and experts say its impact goes far beyond difficulty following conversations. Untreated hearing decline can strain relationships, disrupt mood, and even contribute to anxiety and cognitive impairment.

Dr. Gary Small, brain health expert and chair of psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, explains that hearing loss interferes with one of the brain’s most important needs: stimulation.

“One of the things we know about the aging brain is that it’s very important for us to remain stimulated mentally,” Dr. Small told Newsmax’s “National Report.” “And when you can’t hear what’s going on around you, you become isolated. It becomes very frustrating.”

That frustration is often felt by both the individual with hearing loss and the people around them. “Both the hearing-impaired person and people around them get frustrated and give up,” Small noted. “So this kind of issue, if it’s not dealt with, leads to depression, anxiety, and it can even lead to cognitive impairment.”

Research shows that hearing impairment during midlife — typically between ages 40 and 65 — can cause physical changes in the brain.

“Studies have found that in midlife, if you develop hearing impairment, it can actually lead to atrophy or shrinkage of the hippocampus, a very important memory center in the brain,” said Small, who is also the physician in chief for Behavioral Health Services at Hackensack Meridian Health.

This shrinkage can raise the risk of dementia later in life.

As hearing loss quietly undermines mental and cognitive well-being, anxiety can creep in as well.

Even subtle hearing difficulties may increase daily stress, leaving people feeling overwhelmed or disconnected.

For those concerned about hearing decline — or the emotional fallout that often follows — addressing the problem early and seeking support can protect long-term mental health. Small’s book, "The Small Guide to Anxiety," gives readers a starting point by offering practical advice.