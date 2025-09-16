WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: healthcare | workers | jobs | switch | change

Half of Healthcare Workers Plan to Switch Jobs

doctors, nurses, healthcare workers sitting in chairs looking tired
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 16 September 2025 09:59 AM EDT

More than half of U.S. healthcare workers are actively looking to leave their current jobs, according to a new survey, underscoring mounting pressure on an already strained system.

The Harris Poll, commissioned by education services company Strategic Education, surveyed 1,504 frontline healthcare employees and 304 employers between June 26 and July 21 this year and found widespread burnout, dissatisfaction and a high attrition risk.

The findings are illuminating as hospitals grapple with pervasive labor shortages and mounting costs since the pandemic.

The study found 55% of workers intended to search for, interview for, or switch jobs in 2026, while 84% said they felt underappreciated at their current employer.

Only one in five believed their employer was invested in their long-term career growth.

The U.S. forecasts a shortage of nearly 700,000 physicians, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses by 2037, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration.

"Given the unprecedented need for care driven by the aging Baby Boomer population, these findings offer critical insights into how to better retain, support and prepare the people at the heart of our nation's healthcare system," said Jennifer Musil, global president of research at The Harris Poll.

Experts said while burnout and staffing shortages were not new, the scale of the current crisis was unprecedented.

"Healthcare is really at a critical juncture," said Adele Webb, a nurse with more than 40 years of experience, who reviewed the findings.

"In my experience, it is worse than it's ever been. We are losing more staff than we have ever lost. Jobs are harder, patients are older and more chronically ill. We do not have enough staff."

Retention may depend on educational and career advancement as well as tuition support. Over 60% of the workers surveyed said they would be more likely to stay if tuition assistance were offered.

"A really surprising finding (was) the role that opportunities for continuing education and career advancement play in keeping our patient-facing healthcare workers at the bedside," Webb said.

Younger workers, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, were the most likely to seek new jobs and the most likely to cite education benefits as a reason to stay. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
More than half of U.S. healthcare workers are actively looking to leave their current jobs, according to a new survey, underscoring mounting pressure on an already strained system. The Harris Poll, commissioned by education services company Strategic Education, surveyed...
healthcare, workers, jobs, switch, change
368
2025-59-16
Tuesday, 16 September 2025 09:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved