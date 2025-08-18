WATCH TV LIVE

Portable Healthcare Stations Transforming Care

patient in an OnMed CareStation
(OnMed)

By    |   Monday, 18 August 2025 08:58 AM EDT

A new innovation is transforming the way Americans get medical care. OnMed, a health technology company, is rolling out portable healthcare stations — self-contained “clinics in a box” called CareStations — designed to bring medical help to millions who struggle to access traditional care.

Bridging the Gap

Nearly 1 in 10 Americans has no health insurance, making it harder to see a doctor or afford medications. At the same time, in-person visits are becoming harder to schedule, while telehealth often lacks the tools for physical exams. CareStations aim to fill that gap.

These kiosks can be set up at workplaces, schools, grocery stores, airports, or community centers. With the push of a button, patients connect to a licensed clinician via a 65-inch screen—no appointment needed.

High-Tech Features

Inside the CareStation, patients find:

  • Tools to measure blood pressure and pulse
  • An HD camera to examine the ears, eyes, nose, throat, and skin
  • Thermal imaging to detect fever or congestion

Clinicians can review results in real time and prescribe medications when necessary.

Safe and Private

Once inside, the station doors lock and windows fog for privacy. After each visit, a UV-C sanitation system disinfects the space. Many CareStations are free to use, thanks to funding from health departments and nonprofits. If there is a charge, it’s typically far less than an urgent care or ER bill, according to a company news release.

Expanding Nationwide

Currently, 17 CareStations operate across seven states, with 25 more scheduled to open by the end of 2025. The goal: make affordable, high-quality healthcare available—even in rural and underserved communities.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


