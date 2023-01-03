Adopt These 6 Simple Habits For a Healthier 2023

Making small changes is easier than taking giant steps to improve your health in 2023. Research shows that modest accomplishments signal the reward circuitry in our brains, and this releases feel-good chemicals making us more confident, boosting our self-esteem and fueling our intrinsic motivation, trainer Stephanie Mansour tells TODAY.
“So, what are some small goals you can begin with that will help you jump-start your New Year’s Health goals? I’ve included some ideas to get your started,” she says. “Pick one to start with, and then add an additional habit each week this month. Over the next few weeks you will slowly gain momentum, setting yourself up to take off running in the new year!”
- Drink a glass of water every morning. Mansour says we know the value of drinking half your body weight in ounces every day, but if this seems like an impossible task, set a water bottle or a glass of water next to your coffee machine so you have an instant reminder to start your day hydrated.
- Add one vegetable a day to your diet. “Encourage yourself to eat healthier by committing to eating just one additional vegetable a day,” says the expert. “It could be mixing an extra handful of spinach into a smoothie, adding broccoli to your stir fry, or eating kale chips as a nighttime snack.”
- Move for just 5 minutes each day. Lowering your expectations for exercise makes it easier to get up off the couch. Walk around the block, march in place as you cook dinner, or dance to a couple of tunes as you do housework. Adhere to the old adages of taking the stairs instead of the elevator and parking your car at the far end of the lot. Just 5 minutes of movement daily can lead to longer workouts.
- Plan your workouts. Sit down once a week and plan your exercise routine. “I love encouraging my clients to take a seat on Sunday and map out their week,” says Mansour. “If you live and die by your calendar, you’ll love this tip! Whether it’s a 5-minute yoga stretch on an app or a full 45-minute walk or HIIT workout, put it on your calendar on the day and time you plan to complete it.”
- Loosen up a stiff body part. Focus on stretching one body part each day. If your neck is tight, try lowering the right ear to the right shoulder gently and repeat on the left side. Do gently neck rolls dropping your head forward and moving from side to side. For stiff hips, try hip rolls (like moving a hula hoop) or place your left ankle over your right knee while seated to relax the glutes. To release tight shoulders, roll them back and forth.
- Establish a 5-minute nighttime routine. Set time aside for yourself to help relax and sleep more soundly. “Banish stress and unhealthy habits like snacking and drinking by taking a few minutes for yourself,” says Mansour. “Set an alarm on your phone as a reminder and then set the timer for 5 minutes. Do meditation, deep breathing, journal, or text a friend. Focus on spending those minutes doing something that relaxes you.” There is an excellent, free app called InsightTimer that offers hundreds of relaxing meditations and music to help you unwind.
© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.