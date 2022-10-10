Today is World Mental Health Day: What This Means for You

World Mental Health Day is October 10 and what that means has evolved dramatically since the World Federation of Mental Health established this day back in 1992. We used to employ the terms “crazy” or “lunatic” when referring to individuals struggling with mental health issues. Today, our understanding has expanded to avoid intentionally hurtful and stigmatizing labels.

The pandemic triggered a dramatic increase in mental health concerns in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four Americans is now taking a prescription drug to treat mental health problems. A recent CNN and Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that 90% of U.S. adults say our country is experiencing a mental health crisis.

According to National Today, the themes for World Mental Health Day have expanded along with the time. Women, children, health, work, trauma, suicide and so much more have become a part of our conversation.

What you can do to observe this day and improve your mental well-being:

• Practice self-care. Find the time to take care of your needs. Develop a quality sleep routine, eat a healthful diet and exercise to improve overall health, which in turn affects mental health. Make sure you take lunch breaks and try to walk in nature as often as possible.

• Eat more fruits and vegetables. A longitudinal study appropriately titled “Lettuce be happy” found that increasing fruit and vegetable consumption can enhance mental well-being. While the role of a healthy diet in influencing physical health has been well established, say the authors, the new research indicates that an increase in frequency and quantity of fresh produce can make you happier and give your mental health a boost. According to TLC, the study from Leeds and York Universities in the U.K. analyzed data from over 40,000 people during a seven-year period. The researchers found that when participants increased the amounts of fruits and vegetables in their diets, they reported better moods.

• Do group therapy in the workplace. Register for a group therapy workshop at work. This allows you and your coworkers to express concerns in a safe, open environment. It is healthier to talk about issues that are worrisome than bury them.

• Get proper treatment. As our understanding of mental health grows, so does our ability to seek proper treatment, says National Today. With the right therapist and necessary medication, you can operate on a more efficient level. The more accepting we are and the more funding that is put into research and mental healthcare, the greater the global impact.