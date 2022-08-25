8 Health Habits That Aren't Always Healthy For You

We’ve been told by experts repeatedly to develop habits to keep us healthy and fit.
But sometimes these so-called healthy habits can cultivate just the opposite result. As usual, it is important to approach all lifestyle habits with moderation, even the healthy ones. All routines can profit from a shake-up to give our bodies more options and challenges.
Here are some examples:
- Walking daily for exercise. According to AARP, walking is terrific and everyone should walk more. But if walking is your only exercise, you are missing out on keeping your muscle mass and joint mobility in shape. Add resistance training, playing sports, practicing yoga or swimming laps to your fitness routine.
- Substituting a smoothie for a real meal. “While well-rounded smoothies do exist, many ‘weight loss’ smoothies out there contain nothing more than fruit, and water, and nut milk,” Kayleen St. John, a registered dietitian, tells Woman's Day. “Some contain upwards of two cups of fruit. While fruit is certainly healthy, consuming large amounts at once can still raise blood sugar and lead to an insulin spike.” Instead, make your own smoothie if you are on the go, limiting the contents to one cup of fruit, and adding a healthy fat like avocado, and add protein in there as well, she says.
- Reducing or cutting out carbs. Carbs are not the enemy, says St. John. “The low-carb craze refuses to die. While we should definitely avoid processed carbohydrates (white flour and white sugar), whole grains shouldn’t be included here.” Whole grains are packed with fiber that helps keep things moving in your digestive system and fosters the growth of beneficial bacteria in your gut.
- Having a salad every day. While eating your raw veggies and greens is healthful, loading your salad with not-so-healthy, calorific ingredients like croutons and bacon bits defeats the purpose. Commercial dressings—think Caesar or Ranch- can also pile on the calories, so simply dress your salads with lemon juice, a little olive oil and fresh herbs or spices.
- Drinking tea before bed. Unless your tea is herbal and doesn’t contain caffeine, you may ruin your rest, says Lyssie Lakatos, a registered dietitian nutritionist, and one half of The Nutrition Twins. A good night’s sleep is crucial to your good health.
- Drinking water when you are thirsty. According to experts, it is already too late! By the time you get thirsty, you are probably already dehydrated, says AARP. About 70% of adults between the ages of 51 and 70 may be chronically dehydrated. Pound for pound, muscle stores more water than fat. So, as we lose muscle with aging, we also lose the ability to store water. Experts recommend drinking enough water so that you feel the need to urinate every two to three hours during the day.
- You stay out of the sun. Your body contains an innate clock that controls its circadian rhythms, keeping nearly every organ and system on a 24-hour cycle. Sunlight helps power this internal mechanism. The bluish light of dawn tells your brain to start the day, explains Sara Mednick, professor of cognitive science at the University of California, Irvine. As the sun sets at night, its orange and red hues travel into your eyes, triggering your circadian clock to release sleep-producing hormones. Mednick says you should spend 15 to 30 minutes every morning outside and then again in the evening to enjoy those calming red and orange sunsets.
- You eat nutrition bars. Nutrition bars are really “covert sugar bombs,” says Dr. Rajani Katta, a leading dermatologist. He told AARP that eating too much sugar leads to premature aging, high blood pressure and heart disease. Even the best nutrition bars are processed and you are better off snacking on whole foods, such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fish, meat, and dairy. It’s okay to indulge in a nutrition bar when you are on the go and can’t get to real food, but it should not be a daily staple of your diet.
© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.