×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: health care | tax refunds | bills | stress

Survey: Tax Refunds Play Role in Covering Health Care Costs

By    |   Sunday, 03 March 2024 08:51 PM EST

Over 25% of people have used their tax returns for medical bills, a new survey showed.

Tebra surveyed 1,000 Americans in January to figure out how they plan to use their tax refunds for medical bills. Of those surveyed, 14% were Gen Z; 58% were millennials; 24% were Gen X; and 4% were baby boomers.

Other takeaways included:

  • 1 in 6 plan to pay off medical bills with this year's refund.
  • Almost 1 in 10 plan to have elective surgery paid for with this year's refund.
  • 82% find that expecting their tax refunds reduces financial stress related to health care.

The top health care needs people plan to address with their tax refunds are dental care at 44%, vision care at 25%, and mental health services at 21%. Other health care needs came in under 20%.

The top three elective procedures were cosmetic dentistry at 26%, facial fillers at 25%, and LASIK at 22%.

In addition, the survey found that 20% of Gen Z surveyed plan to use their tax returns for medical bills.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Over 25% of people have used their tax returns for medical bills, a new survey showed.
health care, tax refunds, bills, stress
174
2024-51-03
Sunday, 03 March 2024 08:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved