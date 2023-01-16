The Truth Behind 6 Popular Health Claims

The conflicting headlines about all things dietary and health-based can make your head spin. One day, experts tout the advantages of drinking wine or eating breakfast and the next we see just the opposite could be true. Still, as more studies emerge, we’re getting close to the truth about what benefits our bodies and what doesn’t, says The Guardian.
Here some widely held beliefs and what science says about them:
- Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. While there is nothing magical about breakfast, studies have shown that people who eat a healthy breakfast tend to lose weight easier than those who skip the first meal of the day. This could be because consuming calories early leaves more time to burn those calories throughout the day. Skipping breakfast may also lead to overeating later in the day, say experts. But Dr. Mehmet Oz claims that there is no reason to eat breakfast, according to Good Housekeeping. “The fact of the matter is that, when you get up, you aren’t hungry,” he says. So, unless you truly love to eat that first meal in the morning, and manage your remaining eating habits wisely during the day, feel free to skip it.
- You should walk 10,000 steps a day. Walking is certainly beneficial, but this number wasn’t based on any science when it first appeared in the 1960’s. Some studies have found that walking as little as 3,800 steps a day proves effective in reducing the risk for dementia and other diseases. Experts at Harvard Medical School said that walking has been scientifically shown to reduce certain forms of cancer, fight obesity and ease joint pain. The latest research shows that picking up the pace improves health benefits, but there are diminishing returns after 10,000 daily steps.
- You need exactly eight hours of sleep. Studies support the notion that people perform better with doctor-endorsed seven to eight hours of sleep nightly. Research has found that people who sleep four hours or less perform as if they are almost nine years older, and lack of sleep may affect testosterone levels. So, try to get in bed in time to get at least seven hours of sleep a night for the most benefits.
- You should aim for five servings of fruit and vegetables daily. This is the absolute minimum, say experts, who recommend doubling that amount for the most health benefits. Those who consume more fruits and vegetables have lower risks of cognitive decline and dementia, says The Guardian. Eating more fruits and veggies also lowers your risk for diabetes, and may even lower levels of stress.
- You need to drink eight eight-ounce glasses of water daily. According to Healthline the current recommendation for people 19 years and older is actually around 131 ounces for men and 95 ounces for women. But that doesn’t mean you have to down glass after glass of water. This refers to your overall fluid intake per day, including anything you eat or drink that contains water, like fruits and vegetables. These recommendations may vary if you exercise hard or live at a higher altitude.
- A daily glass of wine is better than abstinence. While you’ve probably heard the health benefits to drinking wine, such as lowering cholesterol, managing diabetes, and reducing inflammation, even drinking one glass regularly can have nasty side effects, says Eat This, Not That!. Having a glass of wine in the evening, or any alcohol for that matter, can disrupt sleep. Alcohol interacts with many medications and can lead to nausea or even reduce the effectiveness of the drug. Daily drinking may increase the risk of breast cancer as well as your overall cancer risk. Drinking alcohol can also impact your immune system and make you more susceptible to infections.
© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.